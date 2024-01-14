en English
Arts & Entertainment

French Film 'Driving Madeleine' to be Showcased at International Film Festival; Acting Classes and Music Festival on the Horizon

BNN Correspondents
January 14, 2024 at 8:15 am EST
French Film ‘Driving Madeleine’ to be Showcased at International Film Festival; Acting Classes and Music Festival on the Horizon

Mark your calendars, film enthusiasts. The International Film Showcase is gearing up to host the French film, “Driving Madeleine”, on home turf. Directed by the acclaimed Christian Carion, the film is slated to make its appearance at the Orinda Theatre on January 26 and will continue on January 27 at the Jarvis Conservatory in Napa.

A Journey Across Paris

Centered around Charles, a taxi driver portrayed by Dany Boon, the narrative unravels during a significant journey across Paris. Charles’ passenger is none other than 92-year-old Madeleine, played by the timeless Line Renaud. The film takes a turn when Madeleine requests several stops before her final destination: a care home. What ensues is a deeply reflective ride for both the characters, offering audiences a slice of life not often seen on the big screen.

Acting Classes and Folk Music Festival

Aside from the film showcase, there are other exciting happenings in the art world. The Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble is offering two six-week acting classes starting from January 22. The first class will cover the fundamentals of acting, while the second will delve deeper into scene study. Both classes, priced at $150, will be guided by Brian Moore, a seasoned actor with over a decade of experience.

Moreover, the Town Hall Theatre and Front Porch Open Mic are joining hands to host a one-night folk music festival on February 2. The festival, featuring local acoustic musicians and performers, aims to nurture local talent in a supportive environment. With future events already planned for April 5, August 2, and November 1, the festival promises to be a cultural feast for music lovers.

Arts & Entertainment France
