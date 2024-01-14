en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:26 pm EST
Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content

In a recent interview with VladTV, rapper Fredo Bang candidly revealed his celebrity crushes, naming Billie Eilish, Rubi Rose, and Coi Leray as his favorites. The conversation took an interesting turn as Fredo expressed his disappointment with Rubi Rose’s content on her OnlyFans page, an aspect he had evidently subscribed to multiple times with the hope of seeing more explicit content.

Fredo’s Expectations and Disappointments

His disappointment stemmed from the fact that despite subscribing to Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans page multiple times, he found only teasing images and videos rather than the full nudity he expected. This led him to repeatedly unsubscribe from the page, expressing his dissatisfaction with the content.

Admiration Beyond Clothing

As the interview progressed, Fredo also shed light on his admiration for Billie Eilish, displaying an affection that transcends her preference for baggy clothing. He even considered getting a tattoo of her face, testifying to the intensity of his attraction.

Playful Exchanges and Unveiled Desires

The rapper also didn’t shy away from acknowledging his attraction to Coi Leray, referencing a playful Twitter exchange where he responded to a video of her pole-dancing. The interview took a more personal turn when Vlad asked Fredo about his fantasy of an ‘ultimate threesome’ involving his celebrity crushes. This revelation was not entirely surprising, as Fredo had previously expressed his interest in Coi Leray through various social media interactions.

0
Arts & Entertainment Social Issues
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

