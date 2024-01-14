Fredo Bang Unveils Celebrity Crushes, Shares Disappointment with OnlyFans Content

In a recent interview with VladTV, rapper Fredo Bang candidly revealed his celebrity crushes, naming Billie Eilish, Rubi Rose, and Coi Leray as his favorites. The conversation took an interesting turn as Fredo expressed his disappointment with Rubi Rose’s content on her OnlyFans page, an aspect he had evidently subscribed to multiple times with the hope of seeing more explicit content.

Fredo’s Expectations and Disappointments

His disappointment stemmed from the fact that despite subscribing to Rubi Rose’s OnlyFans page multiple times, he found only teasing images and videos rather than the full nudity he expected. This led him to repeatedly unsubscribe from the page, expressing his dissatisfaction with the content.

Admiration Beyond Clothing

As the interview progressed, Fredo also shed light on his admiration for Billie Eilish, displaying an affection that transcends her preference for baggy clothing. He even considered getting a tattoo of her face, testifying to the intensity of his attraction.

Playful Exchanges and Unveiled Desires

The rapper also didn’t shy away from acknowledging his attraction to Coi Leray, referencing a playful Twitter exchange where he responded to a video of her pole-dancing. The interview took a more personal turn when Vlad asked Fredo about his fantasy of an ‘ultimate threesome’ involving his celebrity crushes. This revelation was not entirely surprising, as Fredo had previously expressed his interest in Coi Leray through various social media interactions.