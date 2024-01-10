en English
Arts & Entertainment

Freddie Freeman’s Golden Globe Night: Baseball, Glamour, and an Unexpected Photobomb

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 12:48 am EST
Freddie Freeman’s Golden Globe Night: Baseball, Glamour, and an Unexpected Photobomb

Los Angeles Dodgers’ first baseman, Freddie Freeman, and his wife Chelsea graced the 2024 Golden Globe Awards, painting a picture of glamour and grace that was punctuated by a humorous misstep. The couple, who have been inseparable through Freeman’s journey from the Atlanta Braves to the Dodgers, found themselves in the midst of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Stealing the Spotlight on the Red Carpet

As the 81st annual Golden Globe Awards took place in Los Angeles, the Freemans stepped onto the red carpet, embodying the elegance of Major League Baseball’s gala couple. Freddie, donning a luxury Rolex watch, was accompanied by his teammate Mookie Betts, further solidifying the Dodgers’ high-profile presence at the event.

An Unexpected Photobomb

The night took a slightly comical turn when Chelsea inadvertently photobombed a picture of pop icons Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez, who were seated just a few feet away. Chelsea later shared her regret over the missed photo opportunity on Instagram, humorously acknowledging her moment of shyness that led to the unintended photobomb.

A Snapshot to Remember: Freddie, Taylor, and a Missing Chelsea

In an ironic twist of events, Freddie found himself in a photo with pop star Taylor Swift, unintentionally blocking Chelsea from the frame. This unexpected snapshot was met with laughter, as Chelsea took to Instagram once more, commenting on her husband’s unexpected cameo with Swift. The Freemans’ experience at the Golden Globes, from their red carpet appearance to the amusing photobomb incident, was a testament to their status as Los Angeles royalty.

Freeman’s Reign in Los Angeles

Freddie’s significant contract and his role with the Los Angeles Dodgers have cemented his place in the annals of the franchise. His journey from the Atlanta Braves to his current tenure with the Dodgers paints a narrative of dedication and passion, further elevating the prominence of the Freemans in the City of Angels.

Arts & Entertainment United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

