Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure

Acclaimed Austrian conductor, Franz Welser-Most, has announced his decision to conclude his tenure as the Music Director of The Cleveland Orchestra when his contract ends in June 2027. This exit will mark the close of a 25-year-long journey, thus making him the longest-serving music director in the history of the orchestra.

A Remarkable Journey Coming to an End

Reflecting on his future after recent cancer treatment, the 63-year-old maestro expressed profound gratitude for the extraordinary journey that began at Severance Hall over three decades ago. He emphasized the shared enthusiasm, creativity, and friendships he developed with musicians, audiences, and fans around the globe. For Welser-Most, Cleveland and its orchestra will always hold a spot in his heart.

Praising a Transformative Leadership and Legacy

Andre Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, lauded Welser-Most’s significant contributions to the music world. He referred to him as a brilliant musician and friend, instrumental in shaping the ‘Cleveland Sound’ in the 21st century. Recognizing Welser-Most’s departure as a significant loss, Gremillet expressed anticipation for three and a half more years of Welser-Most’s exceptional music direction and further collaboration beyond that timeframe.

The Legacy of Franz Welser-Most

During his tenure, Welser-Most has been internationally recognized for his artistic programming, innovative opera presentations, and dedication to commissioning and supporting new music. He has also appointed 52 of the 105 current members of the orchestra. His tenure will surpass that of George Szell, the orchestra’s former music director from 1946-70. While he is set to step down from his current role, the conductor’s legacy is sure to continue echoing through The Cleveland Orchestra’s performances.