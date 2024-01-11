en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 6:22 pm EST
Franz Welser-Most to Depart from The Cleveland Orchestra in 2027 After a 25-Year Tenure

Acclaimed Austrian conductor, Franz Welser-Most, has announced his decision to conclude his tenure as the Music Director of The Cleveland Orchestra when his contract ends in June 2027. This exit will mark the close of a 25-year-long journey, thus making him the longest-serving music director in the history of the orchestra.

A Remarkable Journey Coming to an End

Reflecting on his future after recent cancer treatment, the 63-year-old maestro expressed profound gratitude for the extraordinary journey that began at Severance Hall over three decades ago. He emphasized the shared enthusiasm, creativity, and friendships he developed with musicians, audiences, and fans around the globe. For Welser-Most, Cleveland and its orchestra will always hold a spot in his heart.

Praising a Transformative Leadership and Legacy

Andre Gremillet, President & CEO of The Cleveland Orchestra, lauded Welser-Most’s significant contributions to the music world. He referred to him as a brilliant musician and friend, instrumental in shaping the ‘Cleveland Sound’ in the 21st century. Recognizing Welser-Most’s departure as a significant loss, Gremillet expressed anticipation for three and a half more years of Welser-Most’s exceptional music direction and further collaboration beyond that timeframe.

The Legacy of Franz Welser-Most

During his tenure, Welser-Most has been internationally recognized for his artistic programming, innovative opera presentations, and dedication to commissioning and supporting new music. He has also appointed 52 of the 105 current members of the orchestra. His tenure will surpass that of George Szell, the orchestra’s former music director from 1946-70. While he is set to step down from his current role, the conductor’s legacy is sure to continue echoing through The Cleveland Orchestra’s performances.

0
Arts & Entertainment Austria Music
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
An intricate web of crime and music came to light when police arrested two individuals allegedly connected to a notorious crime syndicate in Sydney. The accused were reportedly planning to assassinate four members of the Western Sydney rap group, ONEFOUR. The plot, which was unearthed during a broader investigation into an international crime syndicate from
Sinister Plot to Assassinate Mount Druitt Rap Group ONEFOUR Foiled
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo Debate Favorite Spice Girls on LADbible's Agree to Disagree
12 mins ago
Emma Stone and Mark Ruffalo Debate Favorite Spice Girls on LADbible's Agree to Disagree
Tina Fey's Musical Remake Strikes a Chord with the TikTok Generation
14 mins ago
Tina Fey's Musical Remake Strikes a Chord with the TikTok Generation
Believe SA Investors Eye Potential Takeover in Digital Music Industry
6 mins ago
Believe SA Investors Eye Potential Takeover in Digital Music Industry
Artistic Self-Destruction: When Artists Destroy Their Own Works
11 mins ago
Artistic Self-Destruction: When Artists Destroy Their Own Works
Reneé Rapp Revives 'Mean Girls': A Fresh Take on a Timeless Classic
11 mins ago
Reneé Rapp Revives 'Mean Girls': A Fresh Take on a Timeless Classic
Latest Headlines
World News
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
2 mins
Pro-Palestine Demonstrators Demand Ceasefire at Dallas City Hall
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
2 mins
Eritrean Footballers' Flight from Oppression: The Unspoken Crisis
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
2 mins
Gascoyne's Banned Drinkers Register: A Mere 14 Names Despite Strict Alcohol Regulations
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
2 mins
US Gears Up for Pivotal 2024 Republican Caucus in Iowa
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
3 mins
Israel Accused of Genocide in Gaza: Hearings Begin at International Court of Justice
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
3 mins
David Warner's Helicopter Arrival Ignites Anticipation for Big Bash League Match
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
4 mins
Ohio Grand Jury Declines to Indict Woman for Handling of Home Miscarriage
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
5 mins
Rising Tensions and Public Protests Sweep Warsaw, Poland
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
6 mins
Taiwan's Pivotal Presidential Election: A Tug of War Amid Rising Tensions
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
5 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
6 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
6 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
9 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
11 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app