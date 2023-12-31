en English
Arts & Entertainment

Frank Cameron: A Broadcasting Icon Bids Farewell After Six-Decade Career

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 31, 2023 at 8:29 am EST
Frank Cameron, a revered name in Atlantic Canadian broadcasting, has bid adieu to a distinguished career, spanning over six decades, marking an end of an era. A journey that commenced in his tender years, saw him land his first job at CKEC in New Glasgow, Nova Scotia, immediately after high school in 1955.

From New Glasgow to Halifax: A Journey of Passion

Cameron’s career took a pivotal turn in 1959 when he made a noteworthy move to Halifax. Here, he etched his legacy in the private radio sphere and subsequently on CBC television, hosting much-loved shows like Frank’s Bandstand. His tenure at CBC, a powerhouse in Canada’s broadcasting scene, stretched till 1995, marking an illustrious chapter in his professional life.

A Confluence of Passion and Profession

Reflecting on Cameron’s ardent passion for broadcasting, his colleague, Don Connolly, highlighted the contrast with his own probable path in the family construction business. Post CBC, Cameron’s journey continued in private radio and eventually, he joined the community station Seaside FM in 2005. His association with the station lasted until his retirement, making him an enduring figure in the minds of his listeners.

The Legacy of a Broadcasting Icon

Frank Cameron’s impact on the industry’s budding talents, such as Seaside FM’s general manager Riley Murphy, is a testament to his role as a mentor and a beacon in the industry. His retirement was marked by a live tribute show hosted by Seaside FM, a gesture underlining the deep connection and nostalgia listeners harbored for Cameron and the epoch of radio he symbolized.

Arts & Entertainment Canada
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

