Françoise Cyprès Claims Victory in Sète’s Inaugural Most Beautiful Christmas Balcony Competition

Amidst the festive season, the quaint town of Sète in France sparkled with an added layer of charm, thanks to its first-ever competition for the most beautiful Christmas balcony. The contest, which took place from December 15, 2023, to January 5, 2024, was organized by the town’s ‘associations and neighborhoods’ in tandem with the ‘Bridges and quays’ neighborhood committee. This holiday event was more than just decorative festivity; it was a testament to the community spirit and creativity of Sète’s residents.

Embracing the Christmas Spirit

The competition saw twelve eager participants throw their hats into the ring, each bringing their unique touch to the festive challenge. Each balcony, decked out in Christmas finery, served as a testament to the spirit of the season and the creative prowess of the town’s residents. The contest was not just about winning but was a warm, communal endeavor to spread joy through the power of decoration and creativity.

Victory to Françoise Cyprès

The grand honor of the competition was claimed by Françoise Cyprès, a resident of rue du Général-de-Gaulle. Her balcony, meticulously adorned in a breathtaking Christmas spectacle, captivated the judges and the town’s community alike. Françoise was felicitated at the town hall, where she received a diploma, a basket brimming with local Sète products, and a special visit to the ‘Volcan du coma’ exhibition by Orsten Groom at the renowned Paul-Valéry museum.

Recognition and Rewards for All Participants

While Françoise took home the grand prize, every participant was acknowledged and rewarded for their efforts. This collective recognition underlined the spirit of community engagement and festive unity that the competition aimed to foster. The inaugural event, facilitated by the town’s associations and neighborhoods and the ‘Bridges and quays’ committee, proved to be a successful venture, bringing together the community in a unique, festive endeavor and paving the way for more such events in the future.