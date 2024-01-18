Francis Mercier Collaborates with Mont Rouge and Coco on 'Voyage Voyage' Rework

Renowned DJ and music producer Francis Mercier has united with Swiss trio Mont Rouge and the talented composer/performer Coco to present a fresh take on the 1986 hit 'Voyage Voyage' by Desireless. This reimagined track, released through Ultra Records, pays homage to the original while aiming for an even higher degree of success.

Blending Styles for a Unique Sound

The reworked 'Voyage Voyage' seamlessly integrates Francis Mercier's signature Afro House style, a reflection of his diverse cultural roots, with Mont Rouge's Afro and Melodic House influences. Coco's unique and inspiring vocals further enrich the track. The end result is a captivating blend of hypnotic chord progression and electrifying sonic elements, resulting in an energizing and uplifting sound.

Maintaining the Classic, Introducing the New

The artists have masterfully preserved the catchy melody of the original 'Voyage Voyage' while introducing a fresh listening experience. This new rendition is designed to appeal to fans of both Afro House and Melodic House genres. The rework's ability to maintain the essence of the original while introducing innovative elements is a testament to the artists' respect for the classic and their creative prowess.

Making Waves in the Electronic Music Scene

The release of the reworked 'Voyage Voyage' has already begun to stir the Electronic music scene. It is available for purchase and streaming on all major online platforms and has been garnering support from prominent DJs. With its unique sound and fresh take on a classic hit, this track is set to make a significant impact on the music industry.