Francine Lewis Makes Bold Fashion Statement at ‘Griselda’ Screening

Actress and model, Francine Lewis, known for her stint on Britain’s Got Talent in 2013, turned heads at the VIP screening of the upcoming Netflix series ‘Griselda’ in London. The 48-year-old made a bold fashion statement donning a braless sheer mini dress, nude lace bottoms, and glitzy heels. Her ensemble was completed with a fur-trimmed leather trench coat, a Louis Vuitton clutch, glamorous curls, and shimmering makeup.

Spotlight on Sofia Vergara in ‘Griselda’

‘Griselda’ marks a significant return to the screen for Sofia Vergara, who portrays Griselda Blanco, a notorious Colombian drug lord known as the Cocaine Godmother. The series is produced by the creators of ‘Narcos’ and ‘Narcos: Mexico’, and it showcases Blanco’s rise to create one of the most profitable cartels, portraying her dual roles as a ruthless businesswoman and a devoted mother.

Interestingly, Vergara’s personal experience with the effects of the Colombian drug trade, especially her brother’s involvement and subsequent death in 1996, adds a layer of depth to her portrayal of Blanco.

The Star-Studded Cast of ‘Griselda’

The bilingual crime series features an impressive cast, including Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, and Christian Tappan. The series consists of six 50-minute long episodes and is set for release on Netflix on January 25, 2024.

Personal and Professional Journey of Sofia Vergara

‘Griselda’ marks Vergara’s first project since her July 2023 divorce from Joe Manganiello, after seven years of marriage. Despite personal setbacks, Vergara continues to make her mark on the global entertainment stage, promising viewers an intense and riveting performance in ‘Griselda’.