Francia Raisa Calls for 'How I Met Your Father' Revival and Advocates for Health Awareness

In an exclusive interview with Hollywood Life at the American Heart Association's annual event, actress Francia Raisa, known for her roles in 'How I Met Your Father' and 'The Secret Life of the American Teenager,' expressed her desire to see the continuation of the Hulu series 'How I Met Your Father,' which was cancelled after its second season. Raisa, who portrayed the character Valentina, shared her curiosity about the unresolved love triangle involving her character and the characters played by actors Josh Peck and Tom Ainsley. The cancellation of the show left fans hanging on the brink of a cliffhanger, questioning the future of the relationships between the characters.

Raisa Advocates for Show's Revival

Raisa encourages fans to sign a petition to help revive the show, a move suggested by the show's creators. The petition has garnered considerable support, indicating the fanbase's eagerness to see the series continue and the storyline of Valentina, among others, further developed.

Health Awareness Takes Center Stage

In addition to discussing 'How I Met Your Father,' Raisa took the opportunity to highlight the importance of health awareness at the American Heart Association's Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection Concert. Sharing her own experiences with PCOS, PMDD, heart murmurs, and organ donation, she emphasized the significance of mental and physical health, particularly for women.

A Call for Open Conversations

Urging others to seek help if they feel something is off within themselves, Raisa underscored the need for open discussions about health challenges. By advocating for such conversations, she hopes to normalize discussions about health, thereby reducing the stigma attached to health issues and making it easier for individuals to seek help when needed.