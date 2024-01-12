France’s New PM Gabriel Attal Shakes Political Landscape with Controversial Cabinet Appointment

In an unexpected political move, France’s youngest and first openly gay Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, recently appointed his cabinet, triggering a stir with the surprising inclusion of Rachida Dati as the new culture minister. Dati, a former justice minister and current mayor of the 7th arrondissement, was chosen despite being under investigation for corruption and influence peddling linked to former Renault chief Carlos Ghosn.

Dati’s Controversial Selection

Her selection has led to criticism from various political corners. Eric Ciotti, president of Les Républicains, has particularly condemned the ‘poaching method’ of her appointment. Recognized for her energy and media savvy, Dati brings a fresh dynamic to the government. The reaction to her appointment has been mixed, with some welcoming the disruption and others expressing discontent. The political landscape waits with bated breath to see how Dati will navigate her new role and whether she will enjoy the full backing of the Elysée for her nonconforming actions.

Macron’s Political Coup

French President Emmanuel Macron appointment of Rachida Dati as the new culture minister is seen as a political coup. This decision is expected to further weaken his conservative rivals and signifies Macron’s intent to infuse political experience into his cabinet. Dati’s strong name recognition in France as a vocal former justice minister is seen as a significant acquisition from conservative ranks by Macron. This move also positions Macron’s government to lean more distinctly to the right as he prepares for the looming political battle ahead of European parliament elections in June.

Attal’s New Government

The announcement of the new cabinet follows Gabriel Attal’s appointment as the prime minister earlier in the week. This signals Macron’s focus on turning his fortunes around for the upcoming elections. Macron’s government includes figures from both the right and the left, marking a significant political change. The culture ministry now goes to Dati, a member of the conservative party The Republicans, known for her strong personality and flashy style. The appointment potentially eliminates one of Dati’s potential rivals for the Paris mayorship, currently in Socialist hands.