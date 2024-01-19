France 24's News Sets Shine Brighter with Elation Broadcast Lighting

France 24's director of photography, Jean-Louis Rousseaux, has revolutionized the lighting setups of two TV news sets with Elation broadcast lighting, a solution procured from Best Audio and Lighting. Rousseaux, who has been at the helm of France 24's lighting since 2008, places immense emphasis on the critical role of high-quality light in fabricating a visually captivating broadcast.

Compact Sets, Enriched with LED

The sets, which are compactly designed and span 50 square meters, showcase LED screens around the perimeter. The sets are further augmented with soffits and spandrels composed of RGBW LED strips that can exhibit saturated colors, courtesy of a distinctive material.

Equipping Paladin Cubes for Optimal Colorimetric Reproduction

Rousseaux, aware of the potential impact of colorimetric reproduction on the appearance of presenters, decided to implement Paladin Cubes. He had previously used these cubes with notable success on the set of 'C'est dans l'Air' for three years. These cubes, compact RGBW floodlights capable of color adjustment, are surprisingly radiant for their size and operate silently. Rousseaux procured 84 units to distribute around the sets.

KL Fresnel 4 CW for Effective Backlighting

For achieving more efficient and cooler backlighting, Rousseaux opted for the KL Fresnel 4 CW, a 50W cold white LED Fresnel light with an adjustable zoom and noiseless operation. To manipulate the shine and effectively highlight subjects, he fitted the Fresnel light with gelatin.

Implementing NETRON EN4 nodes for Data Distribution

The lighting setup also includes NETRON EN4 nodes from Obsidian Control Systems for efficient data distribution, thus optimizing the overall lighting control and management.

Jean-Louis Rousseaux's innovative lighting setup at France 24 not only enhances the visual appeal of the news sets but also significantly improves the colorimetric reproduction, making the broadcast more engaging and visually striking for its audience.