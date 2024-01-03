en English
Arts & Entertainment

Fox’s ‘We Are Family’ Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:18 am EST
Fox's 'We Are Family' Musical Contest: A New Twist in the TV Landscape

Fox has launched a new musical competition, ‘We Are Family’, that adds an intriguing twist to the guessing game genre. The show, which premiered on January 3, 2024, is produced by the creators of the popular ‘The Masked Singer’ and is hosted by Anthony Anderson, known for his comedic flair.

A Family Affair

Unique in its format, ‘We Are Family’ requires contestants and home viewers to watch a musical performance and guess the famous person related to the singer, who is concealed behind a shrouded orb. The show features non-famous relatives of celebrities performing duets with their concealed famous kin, with a chance to win up to $150,000. The series promises a blend of performance, comedy, and gameplay, with the hosts revealing three celebrities per episode. To add a personal touch, Anderson’s mother, Doris Bowman, joins him as co-host.

Another Feather in Fox’s Cap

The introduction of ‘We Are Family’ signals Fox’s increasing reliance on game shows and related formats, as traditional network television grapples with the growing popularity of streaming services. The show follows the third season opener of ‘I Can See Your Voice’, another celebrity-studded musical guessing game, reinforcing the network’s commitment to this genre.

The Changing Landscape of Television

Once-dominant networks like UPN and The WB have diminished, and many cable channels resort to reruns or old movies. ABC even aired episodes of a Hulu show, indicating an evolving landscape of network and streaming service identities. Yet, amidst these changes, Turner Classic Movies (TCM) celebrates Columbia Pictures’ 100th anniversary with screenings of classic films, proving that traditional aspects of television, such as studio legacies, continue to hold relevance in the contemporary media landscape.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

