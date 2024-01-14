en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Fox Unveils 2024 Lineup: Returning Favorites, Newcomers, and Surprising Schedule Changes

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
Fox Unveils 2024 Lineup: Returning Favorites, Newcomers, and Surprising Schedule Changes

Fox is heralding the dawn of 2024 with an invigorated lineup, replete with fan-favorite returns and intriguing new shows. This year’s lineup, however, is not without its surprises, with the notable absence of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ the network’s most-viewed series. Another unexpected shift is the relocation of the long-standing ‘Family Guy’ to Wednesday nights. These changes hint at Fox’s strategic repositioning and commitment to providing fresh and diverse content for its viewers.

The Return of Beloved Shows

The roster of returning shows includes ‘Animal Control,’ ‘Alert,’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady.’ These comebacks have been keenly awaited by fans, particularly after delays caused by strikes. Picking up where they left off, these shows are set to continue their narrative arcs, drawing in audiences with their unique storylines and compelling characters.

Welcoming New Entries

In addition to the return of established series, Fox’s lineup is also opening its doors to new entrants. ‘The Floor’ and ‘We Are Family’ are slated to make their debut, expanding the network’s offering and promising fresh narratives for viewers to delve into. These new additions are indicative of Fox’s commitment to innovate in its content, catering to a diverse range of viewer preferences.

Spring 2024 Schedule Highlights

Spring 2024 on Fox kicks off with ‘Celebrity Name That Tune’ and the series premiere of ‘The Floor’ on January 2. Other notable inclusions are the premieres of ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ ‘Grimsburg,’ ‘Krapopolis,’ ‘The Great North,’ ‘TMZ Investigates,’ ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ ‘Next Level Chef,’ ‘Farmer Wants a Wife,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘The Masked Singer,’ and ‘Animal Control.’ With special previews and season premieres peppering the schedule, Fox’s lineup for early 2024 presents a myriad of entertainment options for viewers, cementing its position as a leading provider of premium content.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
27 seconds ago
Apple's AirPods Design Echoes Star Wars Stormtrooper Aesthetics
The design of Apple’s highly acclaimed AirPods, it turns out, owes a debt of inspiration to an unexpected source: the iconic stormtrooper armor from the enduring Star Wars franchise. This revelation not only underscores the pervasive influence of George Lucas’ space opera on popular culture but also highlights the intriguing interplay of art and real-world
Apple's AirPods Design Echoes Star Wars Stormtrooper Aesthetics
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players
5 mins ago
Pearl Abyss Rolls Out New Event with Exciting Rewards for Black Desert Console Players
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters
6 mins ago
Pankaj Tripathi: From Gangs of Wasseypur to Idol for Real-Life Gangsters
Elizabeth Debikini Reflects on Playing Princess Diana at 2024 BAFTA Tea Party
1 min ago
Elizabeth Debikini Reflects on Playing Princess Diana at 2024 BAFTA Tea Party
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
2 mins ago
Final Act of 'Dear England': A Successful Exploration of National Identity and Football
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
4 mins ago
Irish Film Industry: Cillian Murphy’s Golden Globe Win and the Excitement Around 'Poor Things' & 'Gaucho Gaucho'
Latest Headlines
World News
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
11 seconds
Sonny Gray Joins St. Louis Cardinals: A New Chapter in Baseball's Legacy
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
29 seconds
Argentine Prodigy Etcheverry to Face Andy Murray at Australian Open
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
41 seconds
Royal Inland Hospital Responds Swiftly to Heating System Failure Amid Extreme Cold Warning
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
43 seconds
Macron's Pledge Echoes at Rally Marking 100 Days of Gaza Hostage Crisis
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
56 seconds
Dry January and Beyond: The Rising Health Consciousness in the New Year
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
1 min
Cholera Outbreak in Zambia: A Nation Grapples with Health Crisis Amidst Climate Change
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
1 min
Texas Longhorns Defensive Back Jahdae Barron Returns for 2024 Season
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
1 min
Matt Dumba: A Heartfelt Homecoming at Xcel Energy Center
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
1 min
JUIF Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman's Constructive Meeting with Afghan Leader Mulla Haibatullah Akhunzada
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
3 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
3 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
3 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
5 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
9 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
9 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
10 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app