Fox Unveils 2024 Lineup: Returning Favorites, Newcomers, and Surprising Schedule Changes

Fox is heralding the dawn of 2024 with an invigorated lineup, replete with fan-favorite returns and intriguing new shows. This year’s lineup, however, is not without its surprises, with the notable absence of ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ the network’s most-viewed series. Another unexpected shift is the relocation of the long-standing ‘Family Guy’ to Wednesday nights. These changes hint at Fox’s strategic repositioning and commitment to providing fresh and diverse content for its viewers.

The Return of Beloved Shows

The roster of returning shows includes ‘Animal Control,’ ‘Alert,’ and ‘The Cleaning Lady.’ These comebacks have been keenly awaited by fans, particularly after delays caused by strikes. Picking up where they left off, these shows are set to continue their narrative arcs, drawing in audiences with their unique storylines and compelling characters.

Welcoming New Entries

In addition to the return of established series, Fox’s lineup is also opening its doors to new entrants. ‘The Floor’ and ‘We Are Family’ are slated to make their debut, expanding the network’s offering and promising fresh narratives for viewers to delve into. These new additions are indicative of Fox’s commitment to innovate in its content, catering to a diverse range of viewer preferences.

Spring 2024 Schedule Highlights

Spring 2024 on Fox kicks off with ‘Celebrity Name That Tune’ and the series premiere of ‘The Floor’ on January 2. Other notable inclusions are the premieres of ‘I Can See Your Voice,’ ‘Grimsburg,’ ‘Krapopolis,’ ‘The Great North,’ ‘TMZ Investigates,’ ‘America’s Most Wanted,’ ‘Next Level Chef,’ ‘Farmer Wants a Wife,’ ‘The Simpsons,’ ‘The Cleaning Lady,’ ‘Alert: Missing Persons Unit,’ ‘The Masked Singer,’ and ‘Animal Control.’ With special previews and season premieres peppering the schedule, Fox’s lineup for early 2024 presents a myriad of entertainment options for viewers, cementing its position as a leading provider of premium content.