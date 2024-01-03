en English
Arts & Entertainment

FOX News Channel Launches New Comedy Show Hosted by Jimmy Failla

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:10 pm EST
FOX News Channel Launches New Comedy Show Hosted by Jimmy Failla

FOX News Channel (FNC) has unveiled its latest venture into the world of comedy with the launch of a new weekly program, ‘FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla’. The show, which debuted on January 13, 2024, airs every Saturday from 10-11 PM/ET, promising a fresh blend of comedic commentary on cultural, political, and lifestyle issues.

Jimmy Failla: From Cab Driver to Prime Time

Set to captivate the audience with his unique humor and wit is the show’s host, Jimmy Failla. Failla’s journey from being a New York City cab driver to the host of a nationally syndicated radio program, ‘FOX Across America’, is a classic American success story. Having joined Fox News Media in 2016, Failla’s radio show has seen rapid expansion, now available on over 150 stations since its inception in March 2020. His new role will see him shift gears from the radio booth to the television studio, all while maintaining his distinct comedic voice.

More Laughs with FOX Nation

As part of its comedy month, FOX Nation has released a one-hour special featuring Failla, ‘Jimmy Failla: They’re Just Jokes’. This comedy special is expected to keep America laughing, offering a welcome respite from the week’s hard news stories. The comedy month initiative underscores FOX’s commitment to diversifying its content, signaling a shift towards incorporating more entertaining and humorous programs into its lineup.

Cancel Culture Dictionary: A New Chapter in Comedy

Further extending his comedic influence, Failla is set to release a book through FOX News Books. Titled ‘Cancel Culture Dictionary’, the book is poised for release on January 30, 2024. Described as a compendium of jokes and stories, it promotes laughter over political arguments, a refreshing departure from the often divisive nature of contemporary discourse. Accompanying the book’s release, a FOX Nation special will air on January 28, offering audiences an additional dose of Failla’s unique brand of humor.

FNC’s venture into comedy comes as the network continues its reign as the top network in basic cable for eight consecutive years and the leading television news channel for nearly 22 years. With the launch of ‘FOX News Saturday Night with Jimmy Failla’, FNC is poised to deliver a new flavor of news, appealing to a politically diverse audience with a penchant for laughter.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

