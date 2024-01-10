en English
Four Tet Unveils New Track ‘Loved’; Excitement Builds for Upcoming Album

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:04 am EST
Four Tet Unveils New Track ‘Loved’; Excitement Builds for Upcoming Album

Renowned electronic musician, Kieran Hebden, widely recognized as Four Tet, is shaping the music industry without a full album to his name. In a year marked by collaborations with prominent artists like Skrillex and Fred again.., Four Tet has not only crafted significant tracks but also headlined at major venues. Under his birth name, he joined forces with guitarist William Tyler to produce a two-song EP, receiving applauding nods from the music community, and further released several captivating singles.

New Year, New Tune

Entering the new year on a high note, Four Tet has unveiled a new track titled ‘Loved’. This piece of downtempo electronic music stands out with its soft, shimmering quality. The track adeptly marries Fender Rhodes notes with a shuffling breakbeat, echoing the late ’90s style – a period when Four Tet was already making waves in the music scene.

Anticipation Builds for Upcoming Album

Adding fuel to the fire of anticipation, Four Tet has revealed via Instagram that ‘Loved’ is the inaugural track from an upcoming album. With this announcement, fans’ excitement for the new album has surged, eagerly awaiting the release.

Continued Success and Recognition

Despite the absence of a full-length release since 2020, Four Tet’s influence in the music industry remains unchallenged. His contributions to a dance supergroup and inclusion in Pitchfork’s list of ‘The 100 Best Songs of 2023’ underscore his continued success and recognition.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

