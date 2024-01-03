en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley: A New Era of Luxury Among Vineyards

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:32 pm EST
Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley: A New Era of Luxury Among Vineyards

The highly anticipated Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is now welcoming guests in the lush Calistoga region of Napa Valley, marking a significant milestone after overcoming several hurdles including wildfires, pandemic-related disruptions, and local permitting restrictions.

Unveiling Luxury Amidst Vineyards

Designed by celebrated designers Erin Martin and Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is a harmonious mix of contemporary sophistication and farmhouse elegance, boasting 85 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites. Each accommodation comes complete with warm fireplaces, private outdoor dining, and panoramic views of the vineyards and the majestic Palisades Mountains.

At its heart, the resort embraces a 4.7-acre vineyard, offering guests a chance to immerse themselves in the wine-making process, with opportunities for walking, hiking, and biking through the vine-strewn property.

Gastronomic Delights and Rejuvenating Amenities

Adding to its allure are three on-site restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Auro, which promises a culinary adventure for the most discerning gourmands. The resort also boasts two outdoor pools, a spa, fitness center, and event spaces, offering an array of recreational and relaxation options for its guests.

Wine enthusiasts will find a haven in the on-site Elusa Winery, where curated wine tastings are led by acclaimed winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, offering an intimate glimpse into the art of winemaking.

A Showcase of Local Artistry

The resort has made a notable commitment to local art, with the works of regional artists and artisans such as Lisa Kokin, Cannonball Studios, and NBC Pottery adorning the property. These art pieces, ranging from Kokin’s upcycled book sculptures to McNall’s wood relief that pays tribute to the landscape and the contributions of Hispanic women, echo the agricultural history and cultural heritage of Napa Valley.

This integration of local artistry into the hotel experience, coupled with the resort’s dedication to capturing the essence of Napa in every aspect, sets the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley apart as a unique destination in the wine country.

0
Arts & Entertainment Travel & Tourism United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
2 mins ago
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' a Global Hit, Grossing $1.4 Billion: The Rise of LuckyChap Entertainment
When the Barbie movie was announced, it was met with mixed reactions. Many wondered how a doll, often criticized for its unrealistic representation of women, would translate to the big screen. But Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig’s feminist reimagining proved not only successful but groundbreaking, grossing $1.4 billion globally and receiving critical acclaim, including nine
Margot Robbie's 'Barbie' a Global Hit, Grossing $1.4 Billion: The Rise of LuckyChap Entertainment
Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Khushi Kapoor Denies Rumors with Vedang Raina
7 mins ago
Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Khushi Kapoor Denies Rumors with Vedang Raina
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
7 mins ago
Knoxville's Vibrant Weekend: A Blend of Art, Stories, Culture, and Sports
AGE Lagos 2024: A Milestone for Africa's Gaming Industry
2 mins ago
AGE Lagos 2024: A Milestone for Africa's Gaming Industry
Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
4 mins ago
Hockey Game Surprises Fans with Taylor Swift Concert Tickets
5th Seal and Mapopoma Festival: A Success Story In Zimbabwe
6 mins ago
5th Seal and Mapopoma Festival: A Success Story In Zimbabwe
Latest Headlines
World News
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
20 seconds
Colorado Lawmakers Tackle Persistent USPS Delivery Issues
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
43 seconds
University of Saskatchewan Offers Affordable Dental Care Through New Training Program
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
54 seconds
An Era Ends: Duterte's Controversial Reign and the Aftermath
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
1 min
Pennsylvania Senator's Son, Sharif Street Jr., Arrested at Mayor's Inauguration
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
1 min
Park City Man's Tragic Airport Incident Sheds Light on Mental Health Struggles
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
1 min
Age Defying Duel: Nonagenarian Curlers' Remarkable Face-off at Calgary Club
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
2 mins
QDOBA Unveils New Post-Workout Bowls: A Healthy Option for Every Diet
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2 mins
Ogbah and Ingram to Fill Chubb's Void as Dolphins Prep for Bills Clash
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
2 mins
2024: The Year of Global Elections - A Comprehensive Outlook
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app