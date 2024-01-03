Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley: A New Era of Luxury Among Vineyards

The highly anticipated Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley is now welcoming guests in the lush Calistoga region of Napa Valley, marking a significant milestone after overcoming several hurdles including wildfires, pandemic-related disruptions, and local permitting restrictions.

Unveiling Luxury Amidst Vineyards

Designed by celebrated designers Erin Martin and Hirsch Bedner Associates, the resort is a harmonious mix of contemporary sophistication and farmhouse elegance, boasting 85 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites. Each accommodation comes complete with warm fireplaces, private outdoor dining, and panoramic views of the vineyards and the majestic Palisades Mountains.

At its heart, the resort embraces a 4.7-acre vineyard, offering guests a chance to immerse themselves in the wine-making process, with opportunities for walking, hiking, and biking through the vine-strewn property.

Gastronomic Delights and Rejuvenating Amenities

Adding to its allure are three on-site restaurants, including the Michelin-starred Auro, which promises a culinary adventure for the most discerning gourmands. The resort also boasts two outdoor pools, a spa, fitness center, and event spaces, offering an array of recreational and relaxation options for its guests.

Wine enthusiasts will find a haven in the on-site Elusa Winery, where curated wine tastings are led by acclaimed winemaker Thomas Rivers Brown, offering an intimate glimpse into the art of winemaking.

A Showcase of Local Artistry

The resort has made a notable commitment to local art, with the works of regional artists and artisans such as Lisa Kokin, Cannonball Studios, and NBC Pottery adorning the property. These art pieces, ranging from Kokin’s upcycled book sculptures to McNall’s wood relief that pays tribute to the landscape and the contributions of Hispanic women, echo the agricultural history and cultural heritage of Napa Valley.

This integration of local artistry into the hotel experience, coupled with the resort’s dedication to capturing the essence of Napa in every aspect, sets the Four Seasons Resort and Residences Napa Valley apart as a unique destination in the wine country.