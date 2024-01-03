en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

‘Four Daughters’: A Powerful Narrative Set to Premiere at Sedona International Film Festival

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:35 pm EST
‘Four Daughters’: A Powerful Narrative Set to Premiere at Sedona International Film Festival

The film ‘Four Daughters’ is making waves in the cinematic world. This compelling narrative delves into the lives of Olfa Hamrouni and her daughters, with a particular focus on the radicalization of the two eldest. As the film prepares to make its Northern Arizona premiere at the Sedona International Film Festival, audiences are eagerly awaiting this critically acclaimed movie.

Screening at Sedona International Film Festival

The Sedona International Film Festival is set to host the Northern Arizona premiere of ‘Four Daughters’. The screenings will take place from January 6 to 11 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon and Mary D. Fisher Theatres. As film enthusiasts prepare to witness this powerful narrative, anticipation builds for the impact it will have.

Acclaim and Recognition

‘Four Daughters’ has already been lauded by critics, being shortlisted for two esteemed Academy Awards in the categories of Best International Feature Film and Best Documentary Feature. It’s a testament to the film’s powerful storytelling and the masterful direction of Kaouther Ben Hania.

A Deep Dive into Complex Themes

‘Four Daughters’ employs a potent mix of interviews, performances, and restaged family events to probe into themes such as rebellion, memory, sisterhood, and the impact of inherited trauma. The story is brought to life by professional actresses and the renowned Egyptian-Tunisian actress Hend Sabri, who portrays Olfa. The film doesn’t just capture the intricate dynamics within a family, it raises profound questions about memory and the bonds between a mother and her daughters.

For those interested in attending the film festival, ticket information for the screenings, along with other details, is available. ‘Four Daughters’ promises to be a cinematic experience that resonates deeply with audiences, offering insights and perspectives that extend beyond the silver screen.

0
Arts & Entertainment Tunisia
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils 'New Start, New Art' Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America
Rowe Fine Art Gallery, a renowned gallery spotlighting both traditional and contemporary southwestern artists, is all set to commence the year with an enthralling exhibition christened ‘New Start, New Art’ on January 5, 2024, at 4 p.m. This exhibition distinctively emphasizes precast sculptures—the initial raw clay works that precede the polished bronze sculptures, thereby providing
Rowe Fine Art Gallery Unveils 'New Start, New Art' Exhibition, Celebrates New Inductee of Cowboy Artists of America
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's Upcoming Concert
3 mins ago
The Miracle of a String Quartet: A Look into the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra's Upcoming Concert
'F Our Exes February': An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears
4 mins ago
'F Our Exes February': An Artistic Celebration of Moving On at Rock Paper Shears
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
2 mins ago
Eccentric Lawyer Elsbeth Tascioni Steps into the Spotlight in 'The Good Wife' Spin-Off
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024
2 mins ago
Sedona Calls for Musicians for Red Dirt Concerts Series 2024
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar
2 mins ago
Dolly Parton at 77: From Country Music Icon to Rockstar
Latest Headlines
World News
Tameika Isaac Devine Joins South Carolina Senate in a Historic Win
13 seconds
Tameika Isaac Devine Joins South Carolina Senate in a Historic Win
Video Surfaces of Labour Leader Starmer Praising Corbyn, Sparking Controversy
1 min
Video Surfaces of Labour Leader Starmer Praising Corbyn, Sparking Controversy
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?
2 mins
Seattle Seahawks Bet On Will Dissly: A Gamble or A Strategic Move?
Chicago Bears Battle Injury Woes Ahead of Packers Game
2 mins
Chicago Bears Battle Injury Woes Ahead of Packers Game
Dallas Stars' Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team
2 mins
Dallas Stars' Goaltender Jake Oettinger Upgraded to Day-to-Day: A Boost for the Team
John Oliver Sheds Light on Israel's Shift to Extreme Politics
2 mins
John Oliver Sheds Light on Israel's Shift to Extreme Politics
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
3 mins
Maritzburg United's Battle: Relegation, Financial Crisis, and Unfounded Acquisition Rumours
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
3 mins
Unraveling the Genetics of Monogenic Movement Disorders: Advances, Challenges, and Emerging Insights
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
4 mins
Tyrese Maxey: The Rising Star of Philadelphia 76ers
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
23 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
24 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
44 mins
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
52 mins
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
3 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app