en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Fortnite Choreography Case: Ninth Circuit Sets New Precedent in Dance Copyright Laws

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:58 pm EST
Fortnite Choreography Case: Ninth Circuit Sets New Precedent in Dance Copyright Laws

In a seismic shift within the legal world of artistic expression, the Ninth Circuit recently overturned a district court’s dismissal in the Fortnite choreography copyright case involving world-renowned choreographer Kyle Hanagami. The appellate court diverged considerably from the district court’s reductionist approach towards choreography, challenging its interpretation and setting the stage for an impending legal showdown that could redefine the future of choreographic copyrights.

A Clash of Interpretations

In 2020, Fortnite, the hugely popular online gaming phenomenon, introduced an emotive dance sequence dubbed ‘It’s Complicated’. The dance routine, accompanied by an original soundtrack, quickly became a favorite among players. However, the routine soon faced backlash from Hanagami, who claimed that four counts of the ‘It’s Complicated’ emote copied his choreography from a dance routine titled ‘How Long’. Subsequently, Hanagami sued Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, for infringement.

The district court dismissed Hanagami’s claims, stating that individual dance poses are not protectable and that the moves in question were a minor component of Hanagami’s work. This narrow interpretation of dance choreography’s protectability sparked controversy, with critics arguing that it failed to consider the deeper creative elements present within a choreographic work.

The Ninth Circuit’s Groundbreaking Response

In a landmark decision, the Ninth Circuit reversed the district court’s ruling. The appellate court criticized the district court’s reduction of choreography to mere poses and its failure to consider the creative elements of arrangement and selection of the dance moves. The Ninth Circuit emphasized that these elements can transform unprotectable individual moves into a protectable choreographic work.

Moreover, the Ninth Circuit rejected the notion that a dance sequence’s protectability depends solely on its length within the larger choreography. Instead, it stressed the importance of both quantitative and qualitative assessments, highlighting that short sequences can still be significant and protectable if qualitatively important.

Implications for the Future

The Ninth Circuit’s decision paves the way for further discovery and expert testimony in the Fortnite case. More importantly, it sets a precedent in the legal treatment of choreographic works. By acknowledging the creative elements and artistic importance of dance sequences, regardless of their length, the court has suggested a future where choreography may receive similar legal consideration to other forms of artistic expression, such as musical compositions. This shift in perspective could potentially reshape the boundaries of artistic copyright laws, redefining what is considered protectable in the realm of dance choreography.

0
Arts & Entertainment Courts & Law
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
11 mins ago
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch
Immerse yourself in the mystical land of ancient China with Immortal Life, a Xianxia farming simulator game packed with RPG elements and due for official launch on January 17, 2024. Developed by YiFang Studio and published by 2P Games, Immortal Life has been brewing in Steam Early Access, finely tuning its features and gameplay for
Immortal Life: A Xianxia Farming Simulator Prepares for Official Launch
Fargo Year 5: 'The Useless Hand' Intensifies as Finale Nears
20 mins ago
Fargo Year 5: 'The Useless Hand' Intensifies as Finale Nears
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga
20 mins ago
Seven Seas Entertainment Set to Release 'The Condemned Villainess' Manga
CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 Set to Enthrall Music Fans in San Diego
16 mins ago
CRSSD Spring Festival 2024 Set to Enthrall Music Fans in San Diego
Whidbey Island Film Festival Celebrates Screwball Comedies
17 mins ago
Whidbey Island Film Festival Celebrates Screwball Comedies
Comedian Jo Koy's Barbie Controversy: A Harsh Spotlight on Persistent Gender Biases
19 mins ago
Comedian Jo Koy's Barbie Controversy: A Harsh Spotlight on Persistent Gender Biases
Latest Headlines
World News
Andre Adams to Lead as Bowling Coach for New Zealand's Men's Cricket Team
36 seconds
Andre Adams to Lead as Bowling Coach for New Zealand's Men's Cricket Team
Australia's Democratic Experiment: Shaping a Future Republic
45 seconds
Australia's Democratic Experiment: Shaping a Future Republic
Sony Pictures Networks India Retains UFC Broadcast Rights; Stella Artois Innovates with Fine Art Marketing
50 seconds
Sony Pictures Networks India Retains UFC Broadcast Rights; Stella Artois Innovates with Fine Art Marketing
Mitra Jalali Addresses Backlash Amidst St. Paul's Historic Shift to All-Women City Council
3 mins
Mitra Jalali Addresses Backlash Amidst St. Paul's Historic Shift to All-Women City Council
Erie Otters Secure Rookie Goaltender Charlie Burns in Strategic Trade
3 mins
Erie Otters Secure Rookie Goaltender Charlie Burns in Strategic Trade
Brad Pike Takes Office as Eagle's Mayor Amidst Post-Election Power Shifts
4 mins
Brad Pike Takes Office as Eagle's Mayor Amidst Post-Election Power Shifts
Adi Daero Primary Hospital: A Beacon of Hope in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
4 mins
Adi Daero Primary Hospital: A Beacon of Hope in Ethiopia's Tigray Region
State Sen. Brian Williams to Keynote Southeast Missouri State University's MLK Celebration Dinner
4 mins
State Sen. Brian Williams to Keynote Southeast Missouri State University's MLK Celebration Dinner
Anambra State's Market Revenue Skyrockets Under ASMATA President's Leadership
4 mins
Anambra State's Market Revenue Skyrockets Under ASMATA President's Leadership
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
14 mins
Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lauds PM Modi's Leadership in Globalising India
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
4 hours
Indian Cities Struggle to Meet Air Quality Targets; ISRO's Aditya-L1 Enters Halo Orbit; South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
4 hours
2023: A Year of Record Heat and Climate Challenges
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
4 hours
2023 Confirmed as Hottest Year on Record, Scientists Warn of Hotter 2024
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
6 hours
U.S. Appeals Court Confirms Thyssen Museum's Ownership of Nazi-Looted Pissarro Painting
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
6 hours
Basel III Framework: A Kaleidoscope of Financial Sector Perspectives
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
7 hours
BGSU Innovates Campus Retail with Amazon's Just Walk Out Technology
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
7 hours
2023: The Hottest Year on Record and the Urgent Call for Climate Action
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility
8 hours
Google's SEO Updates: Unraveling the Impact on Search Rankings and Online Visibility

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app