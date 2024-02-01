Fort Worth Opera's 'dwb (driving while black)': A Gripping Tale Unfolding

The Fort Worth Opera is set to stage a regional premiere of the modern American one-act opera, 'dwb (driving while black)' in its 2023-2024 season. This compelling piece, the brainchild of composer Susan Kander and librettist Roberta Gumbel, paints a vivid picture of a Black mother's fears and hopes for her son as he comes of age in a society shadowed by racism and inequality.

A Tale of Anxiety and Hope

As the narrative unfolds, we are privy to the anxieties that plague the mother as her son reaches driving age. The story is an echo of the fears that resonate within countless Black families, where the simple act of driving can become a matter of life and death due to racial profiling. The opera, born from a fruitful collaboration between Kander and Gumbel, which has spanned since 1996, holds a mirror to society, reflecting the stark realities faced by Black individuals.

Stellar Cast and Unique Staging

The production features soprano Marsha Thompson in the role of the Mother, under the direction of Ayvaunn Penn. Thompson, celebrated for her 'warm, agile soprano' and 'stellar performance,' promises to bring depth and nuance to the character. Adding a unique element to the staging, Cremaine Booker on cello and David Verin on percussion will heighten the dramatic tension of the narrative.

Social Relevance and Dialogue

Angela Turner Wilson, the General & Artistic Director of Fort Worth Opera, underscores the opera's timely relevance and its potential to bridge societal chasms through the medium of art. Post-performance talkback sessions, featuring Kander, Gumbel, and TCU faculty members, aim to foster dialogue around the themes explored in the opera. The performances are slated to take place at the Van Cliburn Concert Hall on February 16 and 17, and at the Kimbell Art Museum on February 24.