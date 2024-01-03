Former Police Officer, Peter Fleck, Debuts with Novel ‘Caged’

Peter Fleck, a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in 1986, has made his mark in the literary world through a novel, ‘Caged,’ which is a testament to his law enforcement background and personal life experiences. The book, published in October 2023, is a stark exploration of the human condition, portrayed through characters grappling with their pasts and the decisions they make that could either lead to redemption or cost them everything.

The Making of ‘Caged’

Fleck’s journey to become a published author is as engaging as his book. A veteran of the Army and the Brownsburg Police Department, his experiences, particularly dealing with fatality crashes, have shaped his storytelling. ‘Caged’ was penned during a ten-day writing frenzy, followed by multiple rewrites, a process aided by Brownsburg author Beth Crawford.

The Story Behind the Story

The lockdown period during the pandemic, often a time of stagnation for many, was a period of growth for Fleck. He harnessed this time to cope with a bout of depression, while also honing his language skills and writing, which culminated in the creation of ‘Caged.’ The book delves into the life of Michael, a character trapped in a mental cage and engaging in cage fighting as a coping mechanism for his troubled past. Alongside Michael, we meet Courtney, a woman piecing her life together post-divorce, and Steven, a man yearning for redemption for a past mistake. The intertwining of these characters’ lives forms the crux of the narrative.

Looking Ahead

With ‘Caged’ now available on Amazon, Fleck’s literary journey is not stopping here. He has another book ready to hit the stands and a series of science fiction novels in the pipeline. With aspirations to reach a million readers and write full-time, Fleck’s literary future looks promising indeed.