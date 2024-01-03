en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Former Police Officer, Peter Fleck, Debuts with Novel ‘Caged’

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:51 pm EST
Former Police Officer, Peter Fleck, Debuts with Novel ‘Caged’

Peter Fleck, a graduate of Mt. Vernon High School in 1986, has made his mark in the literary world through a novel, ‘Caged,’ which is a testament to his law enforcement background and personal life experiences. The book, published in October 2023, is a stark exploration of the human condition, portrayed through characters grappling with their pasts and the decisions they make that could either lead to redemption or cost them everything.

The Making of ‘Caged’

Fleck’s journey to become a published author is as engaging as his book. A veteran of the Army and the Brownsburg Police Department, his experiences, particularly dealing with fatality crashes, have shaped his storytelling. ‘Caged’ was penned during a ten-day writing frenzy, followed by multiple rewrites, a process aided by Brownsburg author Beth Crawford.

The Story Behind the Story

The lockdown period during the pandemic, often a time of stagnation for many, was a period of growth for Fleck. He harnessed this time to cope with a bout of depression, while also honing his language skills and writing, which culminated in the creation of ‘Caged.’ The book delves into the life of Michael, a character trapped in a mental cage and engaging in cage fighting as a coping mechanism for his troubled past. Alongside Michael, we meet Courtney, a woman piecing her life together post-divorce, and Steven, a man yearning for redemption for a past mistake. The intertwining of these characters’ lives forms the crux of the narrative.

Looking Ahead

With ‘Caged’ now available on Amazon, Fleck’s literary journey is not stopping here. He has another book ready to hit the stands and a series of science fiction novels in the pipeline. With aspirations to reach a million readers and write full-time, Fleck’s literary future looks promising indeed.

0
Arts & Entertainment Books United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
14 seconds ago
Bahraini Singer Mahmood Alhayki's Breakthrough Performance at Armenian Music Festival
In a striking testament to his rising stardom, Bahraini singer Mahmood Alhayki recently showcased his unique musical storytelling on an international stage, captivating audiences with the charismatic blend of his mesmerizing voice and stage presence. The 32-year-old artist’s performance at the fourth edition of the Side by Side International Inclusive Music Art Festival, held in
Bahraini Singer Mahmood Alhayki's Breakthrough Performance at Armenian Music Festival
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
7 mins ago
Mean Girls Movie Musical: A Modern Take with a Pop-Oriented Soundtrack
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
7 mins ago
McWhorter Foundation Donates $25M to Preserve Rare Art and Collectibles
Netflix Unveils 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1', a Tale of Love and Determination
2 mins ago
Netflix Unveils 'The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1', a Tale of Love and Determination
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
5 mins ago
Sophie Lloyd Announces Engagement Amidst Scandal Rumors
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events
5 mins ago
San Francisco Bay Area Rings in 2024 with Diverse Cultural Events
Latest Headlines
World News
Tampa Bay Lightning's Isaac Howard Leads Team USA in 2024 WJC
23 seconds
Tampa Bay Lightning's Isaac Howard Leads Team USA in 2024 WJC
Alabama's Terrence Ferguson Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
29 seconds
Alabama's Terrence Ferguson Set to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
Kevon Looney: An Unsung Hero in the Golden State Warriors' Lineup
35 seconds
Kevon Looney: An Unsung Hero in the Golden State Warriors' Lineup
Brutal Attack on Excavator Operator Shatters Peace in Good Hope
1 min
Brutal Attack on Excavator Operator Shatters Peace in Good Hope
Alex de Minaur Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in United Cup Quarter Finals
2 mins
Alex de Minaur Triumphs Over Novak Djokovic in United Cup Quarter Finals
Ferrari Launches Street-Legal Race Cars: SF90 XX Stradale and Spider
2 mins
Ferrari Launches Street-Legal Race Cars: SF90 XX Stradale and Spider
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails
2 mins
Uno Pizzeria & Grill Rolls Out Nonalcoholic Ritual Zero Proof Cocktails
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
2 mins
The Poison Mist in Professional Wrestling: An In-Depth Look
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
2 mins
Maryland Republican Party: Navigating Challenges and Opportunities Post-Governor Hogan
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
40 mins
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
42 mins
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
1 hour
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
1 hour
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
2 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
3 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
3 hours
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
3 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
4 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app