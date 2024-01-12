en English
Arts & Entertainment

Former NY Governor David Paterson Finds His Rhythm in New Musical Venture

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
Former NY Governor David Paterson Finds His Rhythm in New Musical Venture

Former New York Governor David Paterson, known for his trailblazing tenure as the state’s first Black and legally blind governor, has begun a new chapter in his illustrious career. After stepping into the role of governor following Eliot Spitzer’s resignation in 2008, Paterson has now found his rhythm in a different arena: music. The politician has taken on a new role as the lead of a cover band, ‘Blind Dog Dave and the Pirate Throng’.

A New Beat in Politics

Although Paterson continues to influence New York politics in his role as a vice president for the Las Vegas Sands Corporation, advocating for a casino project on Long Island, the former governor has taken a step away from the political theater to follow a new passion. His journey into music began with guitar lessons during the early days of the pandemic. Over time, this newfound interest evolved into a seven-member band, with Paterson at the helm.

First Performance Strikes a Chord

For their Albany debut, ‘Blind Dog Dave and the Pirate Throng’ took the stage at The War Room, a bar known for its political clientele and owned by PR maestro Todd Shapiro. The setlist included crowd-pleasing classics like ‘Boom Boom’ and ‘My Girl’ by The Temptations. The event attracted a mixed crowd of high-powered guests, politicians, reporters, and lobbyists, all of whom reveled in the novelty and vibrancy of the performance.

Political Figures in Audience

Among the attendees were several notable figures in New York politics, including Attorney General Letitia James and former Representative Carolyn Maloney. Their presence at the event underscores the sense of camaraderie and respect that Paterson continues to command in the political sphere, even as he explores this new creative outlet.

Paterson’s venture into music is a testament to his dynamic personality and his willingness to step into the spotlight in novel ways. As he strums the guitar and sings lead for ‘Blind Dog Dave and the Pirate Throng’, Paterson is not only entertaining audiences but also adding a unique chapter to his diverse career.

Arts & Entertainment Music United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

