Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games

Jessica Chen, a seasoned editor with an illustrious tenure at DC Comics, has embarked on a new journey in the gaming industry. After a commendable 11-year stint at DC, where she worked on distinguished titles like Catwoman, Batgirls, Nightwing, and Batman, Chen has now taken up the reins as the Editorial Director at DSS Games.

Award-Winning Legacy at DC Comics

Chen’s work at DC Comics has not only been prolific but also award-winning. She bagged three prestigious Eisner awards at Comic Con, including Best Short Story, Best Cover Artist, and Best Continuing Series for her work on Nightwing. Her commitment to diversity was evident when she spearheaded an initiative to introduce new characters of Asian descent as the leads in their own comic series at DC Comics. This endeavor was a significant contribution to promoting Asian representation in comics.

Transition to DSS Games

Chen’s move to DSS Games comes as a significant addition to the company known for its popular social game – Drunk Stoned or Stupid. Since its launch in 2015, DSS Games has broadened its reach with games sold worldwide. Chen’s transition to the gaming industry signifies her versatility and readiness to explore new horizons. With her rich experience in editing and her creative prowess, she is set to bring a fresh perspective to the gaming world.

Journey from Wildstorm Studios to DSS Games

Chen’s professional journey commenced at Wildstorm Studios in 2010. She climbed the ladder from a production artist to a full-time editor at DC Comics, leaving a significant imprint in the comic industry. While her professional life saw a transformation with her move to DSS Games, her personal life echoed a similar joy as she got engaged to her boyfriend, David.