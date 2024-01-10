en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:04 am EST
Former DC Comics Editor Jessica Chen Moves to DSS Games

Jessica Chen, a seasoned editor with an illustrious tenure at DC Comics, has embarked on a new journey in the gaming industry. After a commendable 11-year stint at DC, where she worked on distinguished titles like Catwoman, Batgirls, Nightwing, and Batman, Chen has now taken up the reins as the Editorial Director at DSS Games.

Award-Winning Legacy at DC Comics

Chen’s work at DC Comics has not only been prolific but also award-winning. She bagged three prestigious Eisner awards at Comic Con, including Best Short Story, Best Cover Artist, and Best Continuing Series for her work on Nightwing. Her commitment to diversity was evident when she spearheaded an initiative to introduce new characters of Asian descent as the leads in their own comic series at DC Comics. This endeavor was a significant contribution to promoting Asian representation in comics.

Transition to DSS Games

Chen’s move to DSS Games comes as a significant addition to the company known for its popular social game – Drunk Stoned or Stupid. Since its launch in 2015, DSS Games has broadened its reach with games sold worldwide. Chen’s transition to the gaming industry signifies her versatility and readiness to explore new horizons. With her rich experience in editing and her creative prowess, she is set to bring a fresh perspective to the gaming world.

Journey from Wildstorm Studios to DSS Games

Chen’s professional journey commenced at Wildstorm Studios in 2010. She climbed the ladder from a production artist to a full-time editor at DC Comics, leaving a significant imprint in the comic industry. While her professional life saw a transformation with her move to DSS Games, her personal life echoed a similar joy as she got engaged to her boyfriend, David.

0
Arts & Entertainment Gaming United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio's Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy
In a recent public discourse, country music artist Zach Bryan took aim at the country radio industry’s song choices, specifically critiquing the immediate airplay given to Walker Hayes’ song ‘Fancy Like.’ Bryan’s comments, which stirred a pot of responses online, were part of a larger dialogue on the radio’s perceived lack of diversity in song
Zach Bryan Critiques Country Radio's Song Choices, Sparks Online Controversy
Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour
8 mins ago
Hue And Cry Announces 40th Anniversary Celebrations with EP Releases, Documentary Series, and Tour
Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on 'Greatest Night in Pop' History
8 mins ago
Netflix Drops Trailer for Documentary on 'Greatest Night in Pop' History
Aaron Dingle's Turmoil and Chas's Cancer Battle Intensify in Emmerdale
6 mins ago
Aaron Dingle's Turmoil and Chas's Cancer Battle Intensify in Emmerdale
2023: A Year of Dominance for Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift in the U.S. Music Industry
6 mins ago
2023: A Year of Dominance for Morgan Wallen and Taylor Swift in the U.S. Music Industry
MGMT Reveals 'Nothing To Declare' Single: A Journey Towards Self-Actualization
7 mins ago
MGMT Reveals 'Nothing To Declare' Single: A Journey Towards Self-Actualization
Latest Headlines
World News
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
13 seconds
Dane Chisholm: A Notable Career Ends as Rugby Star Announces Retirement
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
31 seconds
Groundbreaking Studies Target Language Planning and Mental Health for Deaf and Hard of Hearing
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
1 min
POLITICO's Panel Discussion: A Deep Dive into 2024 Taiwan Presidential Election
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
1 min
Titleist Unveils Enhanced TruFeel Golf Ball for 2024: More Distance and Spin in Play
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
2 mins
Unseen Danger: Study Reveals High Levels of Nanoplastics in Bottled Water
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
2 mins
Jimmy Garoppolo's Turbulent Year with the Las Vegas Raiders: From Contracts to Benching
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
2 mins
Nigeria to Initiate Domestic Production of Healthcare Products
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
2 mins
New Commissioners Appointed to Uganda's Electoral Commission
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
3 mins
New Leadership at Albemarle County Board of Supervisors Sets Agenda for 2024
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
3 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
4 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
4 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
4 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
4 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
4 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
5 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
5 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
5 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app