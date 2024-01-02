en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Foreign Delegation Applauds Pakistani Artistic Heritage at Alhamra Art Museum

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:26 pm EST
Foreign Delegation Applauds Pakistani Artistic Heritage at Alhamra Art Museum

On a recent Tuesday, the Alhamra Art Museum, nestled within the Cultural Complex at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, played host to a foreign delegation of noteworthy individuals. The delegation included Mr Eric Stobbaerts, the esteemed Director of International Development hailing from Geneva, Switzerland, and two vibrant personalities from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil – Vanessa X and Thiband Duc. The visit wasn’t merely a casual brush with art, but an exploration of a rich artistic heritage that continues to resonate on an international platform.

Applause for Pakistani Art

The international visitors were not stingy with their words of praise for the artwork on display. The Alhamra Art Museum, known for its curated collection of masterpieces, drew admiration from the delegation. The visitors recognized and appreciated the diverse artistic landscape of Pakistan, as depicted through the various artworks. Each piece served as a testament to the abundant talent that resides within the country.

Masterpieces That Speak Volumes

Amongst the art pieces showcased at the museum, the work of a few artists stood out for their global acclaim. These included creations by Ustad Allah Bukhsh, Sadequain, AR Chughtai, Anna Molka Ahmed, Shakir Ali, and AJ Shemza. Each artist, with their unique style and perspective, contributes to the rich tapestry of Pakistani art.

Welcoming the World to Alhamra

Tariq Mehmood Chaudhry, the Executive Director of Alhamra Art Museum, takes pride in the fact that esteemed guests from around the world visit the museum. The intention isn’t just to showcase art but to open a dialogue about the diverse artistic heritage represented at the museum. It’s a conversation that the Alhamra Art Museum is eager to continue, inviting art enthusiasts from all corners of the world to explore and appreciate the artistic marvels that Pakistan has to offer.

0
Arts & Entertainment Pakistan Switzerland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ebony and Jet Magazines: Legacy and the Future of Racial Representation in Digital Media

By BNN Correspondents

'Sound of Freedom': Independent Cinema's Triumph at the 2023 Box Office

By BNN Correspondents

Action Sequences in 2023: A Year of Cinematic Innovation and Diversity

By BNN Correspondents

Defense Derby Game Update Introduces New Units, Celebrates 100-Day Anniversary

By Salman Khan

Black Music Icons Shine at NPR's Tiny Desk ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 6 mins
Black Music Icons Shine at NPR's Tiny Desk ...
heart comment 0
Beyoncé Rings in New Year’s Eve 2024 with a Fashion Twist

By Saboor Bayat

Beyoncé Rings in New Year's Eve 2024 with a Fashion Twist
Everton Mlalazi’s Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year

By BNN Correspondents

Everton Mlalazi's Hymnal Night: A Celestial End to the Year
Earthbound Turns 30: Nintendo Prepares a Unique Celebration

By BNN Correspondents

Earthbound Turns 30: Nintendo Prepares a Unique Celebration
Meta Slashes Quest 2 VR Headset Prices Amidst VR Industry Challenges

By Salman Khan

Meta Slashes Quest 2 VR Headset Prices Amidst VR Industry Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
15 seconds
Wrestling Star Naomi Rumored to Return to WWE
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
25 seconds
Danny Laudick Assumes Mayoral Mantle in Cedar Falls
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
44 seconds
Pediatric Cancer Rates on the Rise in the US, Study Shows
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
51 seconds
Yale Scientists Break New Ground in Understanding Cancer Evolution
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
52 seconds
Waterford Triumphs over Kerry in Munster Hurling League Opener
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
1 min
Ontario Lacrosse Association Delays Controversial Policy Amidst Strong Opposition
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery
1 min
MAGTOTAL Trial: A Game Changer for Breast Cancer Surgery
Experience the Racetrack on Public Roads: Street-Legal Race Cars Now Available
1 min
Experience the Racetrack on Public Roads: Street-Legal Race Cars Now Available
Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17
1 min
Texas Universities Reshape in Response to Senate Bill 17
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
41 mins
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
2 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
5 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
6 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app