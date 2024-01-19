for KING + COUNTRY Teams Up With Michael W. Smith for 'Unsung Hero' Soundtrack

In a harmonious blend of past and present, Australian sibling duo, for KING + COUNTRY, have joined forces with Michael W. Smith to breathe new life into Smith's 1991 hit, 'Place In This World.' This reinterpreted track will feature in the soundtrack for the duo's forthcoming film, 'Unsung Hero.'

From Down Under to the Big Screen

'Unsung Hero' is a film steeped in authenticity, drawing inspiration from the true tale of the Smallbone family's migration from Australia to America, all in support of Joel and Luke Smallbone's (for KING + COUNTRY) musical ambitions. The film is slated for a grand premiere on April 26.

A Song Close to the Heart

This collaboration holds a special place in the hearts of the Smallbone brothers. The song 'Place In This World,' was a significant part of their childhood in Australia. The anticipation mounts as for KING + COUNTRY hint at the release of more new music this year.

Grammy Nomination and More

In addition to the excitement surrounding their film project, for KING + COUNTRY bask in the glow of a Grammy nomination for their collaboration with Jordin Sparks on the song 'Love Me Like I Am.'