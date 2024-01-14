en English
Footballer Jude Bellingham’s Budding Romance with R&B Singer Rmarni Eliss

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 8:22 pm EST
International sensation and England footballer Jude Bellingham has found himself in the spotlight once again, not for his skills on the pitch, but for his off-field pursuits. The Real Madrid midfielder is reportedly fostering a budding romance with R&B singer Rmarni Eliss. The two, who share common roots in Dudley, England, have reportedly connected through the celebrity dating app, Raya.

The Digital Connection

As the digital world continues to shape and influence personal relationships, Bellingham and Eliss are no exception. The footballer has been showing interest in the singer by liking her posts on Instagram, and the pair have been exchanging messages. It’s a modern-day romance tale, spun through the threads of social media and celebrity status.

Rmarni Eliss: From Sales Assistant to R&B Singer

Rmarni Eliss, at 26, has already lived a life that many could only dream of. She first caught public attention for her involvement with former boxer Floyd Mayweather. This connection was sparked after she purchased a VIP ticket to one of his events in the UK. Eliss and her sister were later invited to the United States by Mayweather, where they experienced what has been described as a ‘holiday of a lifetime.’

Eliss, who was a former sales assistant at New Look, has since pursued her passion in music. Inspired by R&B icons like Beyonce and Aaliyah, she made her mark in the industry with her debut single, ‘So High,’ in 2021. The single was well-received, and it appears that her music career is only just beginning.

Jude Bellingham: Seeking New Connections

Bellingham, who had previously been in a relationship with social media model Asantewa Chitty, seems to be navigating the waters of romance once again. Despite the geographical distance, with Eliss based in the UK while he plays football in Spain, the rumors of their budding relationship persist.

While the duo reportedly began dating in 2022 and ended their relationship within the same year, the recent exchanges suggest that Bellingham and Eliss might be rekindling their romance. As they continue to navigate their careers in the public eye, only time will tell the true nature of their connection.

Arts & Entertainment Football United Kingdom
