Foluso Falade: The 'Mary Poppins of Business' in The Apprentice Series 18

The 18th series of The Apprentice is back on BBC One, opening the stage for 18 new contestants, each with their ambition to win Lord Sugar's partnership and mentorship. One of the candidates that stands out this year is Foluso Falade, a project manager from Manchester, who is also known as the 'Mary Poppins of business'. Foluso's entrepreneurial spirit is driven by her mother's influence, who has been a shop owner for 25 years. Her goal is not just to make money but to create a successful social enterprise that gives back to the community, particularly to aspiring young people.

Foluso Falade: The Mary Poppins of Business

Foluso Falade's approach to business is characterized by her unique nickname, the 'Mary Poppins of Business'.

The Apprentice: A Battle of Business Minds

The Apprentice, now in its 18th series, provides a platform for budding entrepreneurs to showcase their business acumen and compete for a £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar. This year, the series features a diverse range of candidates, including Amina Khan, Dr. Asif Munaf, Flo Edwards, and Noor Bouziane, each with their unique business ventures and reasons for seeking Lord Sugar's investment.

Watching The Apprentice

The Apprentice airs every Thursday at 9pm on BBC One, with each episode available on iPlayer. For viewers who wish to delve deeper into each episode, they can catch The Apprentice: You're Fired, a debrief show hosted by comedian Tom Allen, aired at 10pm on BBC Two. The judging panel this year comprises Lord Alan Sugar, Baronness Karren Brady, and Tim Campbell, with Claude Littner absent due to medical issues.