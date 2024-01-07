Folk Singer Malini Awasthi Transcends Boundaries at FICCI FLO Event

Padma Shri Malini Awasthi, a renowned folk singer, enthralled the audience with her melodic folk songs at a New Year celebration. The event was co-organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry Ladies Organisation (FICCI FLO) and Prabha Khaitan Foundation. The concert was a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries, affirming its capacity to unite people regardless of their cultural, religious, or social differences.

Preserving Culture through Music

Malini Awasthi’s performance was not merely an entertaining exhibition; it was a powerful reminder of the importance of preserving and learning from our culture. Her folk songs were imbued with an intense sense of devotion and cultural richness, reflecting the essence of India’s diverse traditions. Part of her performance included songs dedicated to the birth of Lord Shri Ram, a significant event in Hindu mythology, which elicited a strong response from the audience.

Interactive Performance

Awasthi’s performance was interactive, as she engaged with the audience, encouraging them to participate by dancing along. Her ability to involve the audience imbued the event with a vibrant energy and a sense of community, enhancing the overall impact of her performance.

FICCI FLO’s Contribution

Sudha Shivkumar, the National President of FICCI FLO, lauded the event for its power to bring people together through music. She expressed FLO’s commitment to empowering women and promoting progress by endorsing cultural events. Shivkumar also acknowledged the essential roles of Rama Rajasekaran and Poonam Bafna in facilitating the collaboration with the Prabha Khaitan Foundation and curating the event. Their contributions helped achieve the shared goal of preserving culture and tradition through music, particularly emphasizing the role of women in maintaining these practices.