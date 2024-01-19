FOG Design+Art Fair Marks 10th Anniversary with Resounding Success

The FOG Design+Art Fair, marking its 10th anniversary, opened its doors on January 18, 2024, at the iconic Fort Mason Center in San Francisco. The event, themed "A Love Letter to San Francisco," saw a successful launch with a sold-out preview gala and reported robust sales, solidifying its place on the city's cultural scene.

Esteemed Galleries Lead the Charge

Renowned galleries such as David Zwirner, Hosfelt Gallery, and Gladstone Gallery made significant sales, with works by artists like Yayoi Kusama, Wolfgang Tillmans, Ruth Asawa, Jay DeFeo, Jim Hodges, and Anicka Yi finding new homes. These sales attest to the event's popularity among collectors and curators, both local and international.

FOG's Contributions to SFMOMA

The fair's pledge to honor San Francisco's artistic legacy was fulfilled through SFMOMA's acquisition of several works, largely supported by the FOG Forum Fund. This initiative highlights FOG's commitment to enriching the city's artistic landscape.

FOG Focus: A New Platform for Underrepresented Artists

In a significant milestone, FOG introduced a new platform, FOG Focus, aimed at promoting the works of young and underrepresented artists. The platform received a positive reception, marked by the inclusion of an artist-in-residence program. Lucy Sparrow's Feltz Bagel installation at FOG Focus emerged as a crowd-puller, attracting a large number of visitors.

Exemplifying the fair's blend of art and design, FOG Design+Art Fair continues to make a significant impact on San Francisco's cultural scene, with brisk sales reported across the board. The successful transactions and substantial interest from collectors underscore the event's ten-year legacy and its pivotal role in San Francisco's rich artistic tradition.