Focus Entertainment and Epic Games Offer ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ for Free on Epic Games Store

In an unexpected move, Focus Entertainment and Epic Games collaborate to offer a free copy of the celebrated third-person adventure game, ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence‘, on the Epic Games Store. This limited-period offer, available for a scant 24 hours, allows players to claim a free copy of the game, thus opening up an opportunity to experience an adventure that beautifully interweaves elements of puzzles, combat, and stealth gameplay.

Stepping into the Shoes of Amicia De Rune

As the player, you transform into Amicia De Rune, a young girl burdened with the responsibility of protecting her younger brother Hugo. In a world fraught with a devastating illness, swarms of rats, and individuals with hostile intentions, Amicia’s journey is a testament to resilience and courage. The game’s immersive narrative and stunning graphics, lauded as some of the best for PC in 2019, captivate players, drawing them into a grim world of survival and determination.

Claiming the Game

To claim a free copy of ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’, players can visit the game’s page on the Epic Games Store. This promotion, however, is fleeting, lasting only until Thursday, January 4, 2024, at 4pm UK time. The game, usually priced at £34.99, can be procured for zero cost during this brief window, either via the Epic Games Store website or the Epic Games Store Launcher.

Acclaim and Performance

Developed by Asobo Studio and published by Focus Entertainment, ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ was originally released in May 2019 and has since received high praise. The game’s impressive critical score of 81 and a public score of 84 on Metacritic attest to its quality and popularity. This promotion marks a golden opportunity for players who have not yet delved into this narrative-heavy, single-player game set during the French Inquisition in the 14th century. With a focus on stealth and survival puzzles, ‘A Plague Tale: Innocence’ is a gem that players can now add to their collection for free.