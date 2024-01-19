Flow: Musical Narration of the Universe's Birth by Nokuthula Ngwenyama

In an exploration of the birth of the universe, Nokuthula Ngwenyama's new composition 'Flow', performed by the Takacs Quartet, takes listeners on a cosmic journey. The piece, commissioned by Cal Performances and eight other presenters, melds music and nature, expressing cosmic events leading up to the Big Bang in a symphony.

Unconventional Techniques, Extraordinary Sounds

In an innovative move, 'Flow' requires its musicians to play on the opposite side of the bridge of their string instruments. This unconventional technique elicits unique overtones and noises, challenging the traditional boundaries of string music. Reflecting more than a year of meticulous research into diverse topics such as carbon reclamation and black hole collisions, the composition focuses on patterns in nature.

An Auditory Representation of the Cosmos

Ngwenyama employs an intricate system in her composition: notes represent hydrogen and helium. As these elements stabilize, the music narrates the emergence of light, stars, and galaxies. In a whimsical waltz, the piece represents quarks, and it culminates with a depiction of starlings in murmuration. This auditory representation of the cosmos captures the grandeur and intricacy of the universe.

Integration of Different Musical Traditions

The piece stands as a testament to Ngwenyama's ability to integrate elements from disparate musical traditions. A striking example is the incorporation of a Balinese gamelan gong sound. Described as a mix of experimental and stylized music, 'Flow' embodies a theme of connection among humans, elements in nature, and the bond between humans and nature. This emphasis on connection is Ngwenyama's response to the prevailing climate of divisiveness, offering a sonic reminder of our shared origin and interconnectedness.

'Flow's' Experimental Nature and Premiere

Characteristic of compositions for string quartets, 'Flow' is experimental in nature, a trait Takacs violinist Harumi Rhodes attributes to the medium's flexibility and intimacy. Ahead of its premiere in Berkeley, California in November, the piece was fine-tuned in collaboration with the Takacs Quartet, ensuring an immaculate performance that is sure to captivate audiences with its unique blend of music and cosmic storytelling.