Arts & Entertainment

FLOW Commits $90,000 to Carnival 2024; bpTT to Sponsor Panorama

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 10:59 am EST
In what appears to be a significant boost to cultural festivities, telecom giant FLOW has pledged a substantial $90,000 towards the staging of Carnival 2024. This move is a clear reflection of FLOW’s consistent commitment to cultural events and an acknowledgment of the pivotal role of Carnival celebrations within the community. The funds are anticipated to be channeled towards various elements of the event including infrastructure, artist performances, and promotional campaigns.

FLOW’s Contribution: A Catalyst for Carnival

Carnival, a festival deeply ingrained in numerous cultures, is observed with grand parades, vibrant music, lively dancing, and intricate costumes. It often draws tourists, injecting vitality into the local economy. FLOW’s significant contribution is poised to augment the magnitude and quality of the event, while simultaneously offering support to local artists and businesses engaged in the festivities.

Corporate Entities: Guardians of Cultural Heritage

FLOW’s sponsorship is expected to not only guarantee the success of the forthcoming Carnival but also highlight the crucial role of corporate bodies in nurturing cultural heritage and encouraging community involvement. The telecom company’s financial backing is a testament to the synergies between corporate entities and cultural events, and the impact such support can have on enhancing community experiences and preserving cultural traditions.

bpTT: The New Panorama Title Sponsor

In a related development, bpTT has declared that it will be the title sponsor for the 2024 Panorama competition as part of its ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative. This comes in the wake of reports that security measures at the event will be significantly bolstered. The performance space initially planned opposite the bpTT head office has been moved to the Carnival Village in the Queen’s Park Savannah, paving the way for an enhanced public Carnival experience. bpTT’s new collaboration with Pan Trinbago and the ‘Pan Around D Clock’ initiative presents an opportunity to broaden its engagement in the national cultural celebration that is Panorama.

author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

