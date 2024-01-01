Florida Photographers’ Harrowing Journey to Document Ukraine War

Photographers David Graham and Allan Mestel, hailing from Florida, embarked on a three-week expedition through Ukraine to document the profound impact of an ongoing war. Their mission, titled ‘Portrait Ukraine 2023’, aimed to render the struggles and resilience of those caught in the crossfire, including civilians, military personnel, and first responders. The journey, fraught with the constant threat of unexploded ordnance and strict safety protocols, culminated in a poignant collection of narratives and images now featured on the ‘Spotlight Ukraine’ website.

‘Portrait Ukraine 2023’: A Journey into the Heart of Conflict

Graham, a computer specialist and wedding photographer, and Mestel, with a background in TV commercials and documentary work on refugees and immigration, braved the dangers of war-torn Ukraine to bring to light the human side of the conflict. The trip spanned from Warsaw to the combat zone in Kramatorsk and back, requiring the duo to navigate potential land mine-laden territories and adhere to safety guidelines provided by their military escorts. The venture marked Graham’s second and Mestel’s third visit to Ukraine since the Russian invasion in February 2022.

Spotlight Ukraine: Keeping the Conflict in the Public Eye

The ‘Spotlight Ukraine’ website, a brainchild of Christine Mariconda, serves as a platform to keep the Ukrainian conflict in the public consciousness. Through personal stories and vivid photography, the site sheds light on the plight of Ukrainians, while linking to nonprofits that fund relief efforts. The ‘Portrait Ukraine 2023’ project is one such endeavor, contributing to the site’s goal of maintaining public engagement with the war’s impact on the Ukrainian people.

Documenting War: A Risky Yet Rewarding Endeavor

The risks involved in their mission were not lost on Graham and Mestel. Since the start of the invasion, at least 17 journalists have been killed in Ukraine. Despite the looming threats, the pair remained committed to their project. Graham plans to utilize around 100 hours of video footage and interviews from their journey to create a documentary, adding another dimension to their storytelling efforts. Their collective work, past and present, serves as a testament to their commitment to highlighting the human impact of the Ukrainian conflict.