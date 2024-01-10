Florence Pugh Shines in Rodarte at the 14th Annual Governors Awards

Academy Award-nominated actress, Florence Pugh, made a standout appearance at the 14th Annual Governors Awards hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Turning heads with her fashion choice, Pugh graced the red carpet in a pale pink Rodarte dress from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection, marking a noticeable shift from her usual preference for more revealing red carpet attire.

A Radiant Departure

The Rodarte dress, adorned with shimmering sequins, featured a criss-crossing halter neckline, a central pink floral embellishment, and a peplum waist, accentuating Pugh’s silhouette. The outfit, which embraced the ultra-feminine coquette trend, was a radiant departure from Pugh’s signature ‘naked dress’ style, highlighting her fashion versatility.

Accessories that Dazzle

Complementing the glittery outfit, Pugh chose accessories from luxury jewelry brand, Tiffany & Co. The selections included platinum diamond earrings, a bracelet from the Tiffany Archives, and diamond-encrusted rings. Notably, one of the rings was a Jean Schlumberger flower design, featuring one of the largest pink diamonds ever seen. Pugh’s choice of strappy metallic heels added the perfect finishing touch to the ensemble.

Contrasting Red Carpet Appearances

This appearance starkly contrasted with Pugh’s outfit at the recent Golden Globes, where she wore a fiery red sheer Valentino slipdress. The Valentino dress, complete with embroidered floral details, was paired with similar Tiffany & Co. jewelry and metallic silver platform pumps. Both red carpet looks underscored Pugh’s ability to oscillate between daring, barely-there styles and more demure, ultra-feminine ensembles.