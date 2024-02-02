Florence Pugh Recalls Mother's Unexpected Oscars Encounter with Snoop Dogg

Actress Florence Pugh, on a recent episode of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', shared an amusing, and somewhat unexpected, anecdote about her mother, Deborah Mackin, at an Oscars after-party. The incident, dating back to the 92nd Academy Awards, involved an hour-long disappearance, a rapper, and an unsuspected high. Pugh, who was nominated for her role in 'Little Women', was in attendance with her parents when this humorous story unfolded.

The Unforeseen Oscars Adventure

At the Oscars after-party, Pugh's mother, Mackin, vanished for an hour. When she returned, it was revealed she had spent that time getting high with none other than rapper Snoop Dogg, a detail that both shocked and amused Pugh. This unexpected encounter between Mackin and Snoop Dogg became a cherished anecdote within the family, often recounted with humor and disbelief.

A Later Confrontation with Snoop Dogg

Fast forward to 2023, Pugh crossed paths with Snoop Dogg again at a celebration for 'Oppenheimer'. The actress humorously confronted the rapper about the Oscars incident. His response was to send a video to her mother, with a playful message saying, "Where are you, baby? I miss you!"

Snoop Dogg's Smokeless Announcement

In a related note, Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, recently announced his decision to quit smoking, sparking confusion among his fans. The rapper, known widely for his association with marijuana, had to clarify that he was referring to literal smoke, not marijuana. He revealed this in an advertisement for Solo Stove, where he expressed his preference for a smokeless fire pit over traditional smoking methods.