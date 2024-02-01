Flo Milli's Single 'Never Lose Me' Goes Viral, Climbs Billboard Charts

Flo Milli, a rising star in the R&B/Hip-Hop scene, has seen her latest single 'Never Lose Me' surge into the limelight, landing at number seven on Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart. The track, which is causing a stir on the popular social media platform TikTok, has also made significant strides on the R&B/Hip-Hop Streaming Songs chart, claiming the third spot.

Streaming Success

The song's sudden rise to fame can be attributed to its impressive streaming record. Amassing an official total of 15.5 million U.S. streams in just a week, 'Never Lose Me' bagged the Greatest Gainer award for the most substantial increase in streams. Despite the track's low sales not making a significant impact on the R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales ranking, it has made headway in radio airplay. The song debuted on several airplay charts, marking Flo Milli's first appearance as a lead artist on these charts and her second overall entry.

A Viral Hit

The popularity of 'Never Lose Me' skyrocketed due to its viral presence on TikTok. Various users embraced the track, creating a multitude of videos that propelled it to the top of the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart for three consecutive weeks. The track's lyrics, featured in a variety of TikTok trends, have played a critical role in its ascent.

Upcoming Album and Songwriting Credits

The success of 'Never Lose Me' comes on the heels of Flo Milli's upcoming album, 'Fine Ho, Stay.' The album is the final part of a trilogy that includes her previous works released in 2020 and 2022. The single also samples Babyface Ray and 42 Dugg's track 'Ron Artest,' which has resulted in songwriting credits for both artists due to the sample.