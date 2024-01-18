Flight Attendant's Hilarious Mix-Up with Snoop Dogg Look-alike

It was just another day on the job for Southwest Airlines flight attendant Chrissy Lofton as she prepared for her journey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Little did she know that an encounter with a passenger bearing a striking resemblance to rap icon Snoop Dogg would catapult her into the limelight.

A Case of Mistaken Identity

Lofton's excitement was palpable as she posed for pictures with a man she believed to be the famed rapper. She promptly posted the images on Instagram, expressing her delight at having Snoop Dogg onboard. However, the joy was short-lived as Instagram users quickly pointed out that the 'Snoop Dogg' she had met was, in fact, a look-alike.

From Viral Sensation to Snoop Dogg's Attention

The look-alike, identified as the cousin of Timothy Graham, sparked a series of humorous exchanges online. Graham shared a video of the interaction, which rapidly spread, evoking laughter and light-hearted ribbing. The video was eventually taken down but not before capturing the attention of the real Snoop Dogg. The rapper reacted with good humor to the mix-up, sharing his amusement on his Instagram page.

A Déjà Vu Moment

This incident isn't the first time a Snoop Dogg doppelgänger has caused a stir. In 2022, Jorge Toledo from Rio de Janeiro became an internet sensation due to his uncanny resemblance to the rapper. Adopting Snoop Dogg's signature hairstyle, Toledo was even acknowledged by the rapper himself in a video, jokingly referred to as his 'cousin'. However, Toledo's Instagram account was briefly deactivated in July, only to be reactivated following a court order.