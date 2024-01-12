Flavor Flav Declares Himself a ‘King Swiftie’, Expresses Admiration for Taylor Swift

Public Enemy’s legendary member, Flavor Flav, has shared his admiration for pop superstar Taylor Swift during a recent interview with HOT 97’s ‘Ebro In The Morning.’ The 64-year-old rapper, who has now self-proclaimed himself as ‘King Swiftie,’ expressed his deep appreciation for Swift’s songwriting prowess and her chart-topping hits.

Flavor Flav’s Favorite: ‘Bad Blood’

‘Bad Blood’ is the song that Flavor Flav holds most dear. The rapper prefers the solo version of the track over the remix featuring Kendrick Lamar. He commends the song for its universal themes about relationships and conflicts, which he believes many listeners can identify with.

From Concert Goer to ‘King Swiftie’

Flav’s admiration for Swift developed further after he attended her ‘Eras Tour’ in Detroit, Michigan, alongside his girlfriend and her children. The stellar performance had a significant impact on him, encouraging him to explore more of Swift’s discography. His support for Swift isn’t merely lip service; the rapper has been spotted at two of Swift’s concerts, shared his love for her music on social media, and even sported her official merchandise at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

A Comparison with Mary J. Blige

In the interview, Flavor Flav likens Swift’s songwriting ability to that of another music icon, Mary J. Blige. He believes that both artists’ ability to write about personal experiences makes their music deeply relatable, especially to women. He lauds Swift for her authenticity and her genuine connection with her fans.