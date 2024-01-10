FKA Twigs’ Love Life: A Journey from Twilight to a New Dawn

From the twilight of love with actor Robert Pattinson to the stormy lawsuit against Shia LaBeouf, the romantic history of British singer FKA Twigs, born Tahliah Debrett Barnett, has garnered significant public attention. Her latest relationship announcement with photographer Jordan Hemingway marks yet another chapter in this ongoing narrative.

Prelude: The Pattinson Phase

Twigs’ three-year relationship with ‘Twilight’ star Robert Pattinson, which culminated in an engagement, ended in 2017. The split was not a result of any scandal but rather the practical challenges of their respective careers and the distance created by constant travel.

Interlude: LaBeouf and the Lawsuit

In a darker turn of events, Twigs’ relationship with actor Shia LaBeouf, whom she met on the set of ‘Honey Boy,’ led to a lawsuit filed by the singer in 2020. She accused LaBeouf of sexual battery, assault, and emotional distress during their year-long relationship from mid-2018 to mid-2019. LaBeouf later admitted to the harm he caused during a 2022 podcast appearance, expressing remorse and a commitment to accountability. The trial for this lawsuit is slated for October 14, 2024.

Intermezzo: Brief Romances

Between these high-profile relationships, Twigs was linked with Matty Healy, the frontman of The 1975, and fashion editor Reuben Esser. These relationships, albeit less publicized, form integral threads in the tapestry of Twigs’ romantic history.

Coda: A New Love

As of March 2024, Twigs has kindled a new relationship with photographer Jordan Hemingway. Describing him as a ‘beautiful artist,’ she credits Hemingway with restoring her faith in love, offering hope for a happier chapter in her personal life.