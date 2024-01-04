Five 2023 TV Series You Might’ve Missed: More Than Meets the Eye

2023 was a year chock-full of quality television content. Amidst the clutter of several remarkable shows, five gems did not quite make it into EL PAIS’s top 10 list. Nevertheless, these series warrant attention for their unique narratives, unforgettable characters, and intriguing storylines.

Wrexham’s Revival

Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, Hollywood actors turned sports club owners, are the focus of the first series. This documentary series captures their purchase of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham. More than a mere business venture, the series delves into the emotional aspect of soccer and the club’s revival under new management.

End of an Era: The Classic Cop Show

Next, there’s the classic cop show that concluded after nine seasons. It earned praise for its complex characters and impeccable scripts. The emotional ending, a fitting farewell to a show that has consistently wowed audiences, was particularly noteworthy.

From Forest to Society: Danny’s Journey

The third series, a poignant narrative about a boy named Danny, has been making waves. After spending his life isolated in the forest with his father, Danny must adjust to the real world with the help of his aunt and cousin. It’s a tough story told with a hopeful tone.

Aliens Meet Myths: Apple TV+’s Offering

The fourth series, an Apple TV+ production, blends science fiction with age-old myths. It tells the story of kids saving humanity from powerful aliens. The imaginative narrative and the fusion of genres make it a must-watch.

Bosch’s New Life

Last but not least, the fifth series is a spin-off from ‘Bosch’ featuring Titus Welliver as Bosch, now working as a private detective. The series explores the expansion of Michael Connelly’s universe beyond his novels, adding another layer of depth to an already rich narrative.