Fitzrovia Chapel Hosts Unveiling of 'Lawrence In Fitzrovia' Marble Sculpture

Corin Johnson, known for his unique approach to sculpture, has unveiled a new masterpiece at the Fitzrovia Chapel in London. Titled 'Lawrence In Fitzrovia,' the sculpture is a marble rendition of Lawrence Hayward, the influential frontman of indie bands such as Felt, Denim, and Go-Kart Mozart.

Notable Figures Attend the Unveiling

The private ceremony unveiling the sculpture was attended by prominent figures in the music industry, including Miki Berenyi and Bobby Gillespie. Adding a musical touch to the event, Go-Kart Mozart's Terry Miles played the chapel's organ, creating a fitting backdrop to the event.

Lawrence: The Man Behind the Marble

Lawrence, known for his unique style and aspirations of fame, was present at the event. This moment seemed to fulfill his long-held dreams of celebrity, as chronicled in the documentary 'Lawrence Of Belgravia.'

Corin Johnson's Sculpture: A Blend of Past and Present

Carved from Portuguese pink marble, the sculpture stands as a testament to Lawrence's unique style. It finds a home in the Fitzrovia Chapel, a setting that perfectly juxtaposes the historical with the contemporary. Johnson, who previously worked on a commission for Nick Cave, approached Lawrence with the idea for the sculpture after a concert in 2017. The result is a piece that encapsulates Lawrence's urban asceticism and artistic vision.

The event served as a spotlight not only for the artwork but also for Lawrence's cult following and enduring influence in the music industry, reminding us once again of the lasting legacy of this indie icon.