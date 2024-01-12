Fit For A King Breaks Norms with New Single ‘Keeping Secrets’

In a decisive move that redefines the conventional music release cycle, Texas metalcore outfit, Fit For A King, has unveiled their latest single, ‘Keeping Secrets’. The momentous release not only signifies a shift in their modus operandi but also serves as an exciting precursor to their forthcoming co-headlining tour, the ‘Metalcore Dropouts Tour’.

A Paradigm Shift in Release Strategy

Previously, fans of Fit For A King had become accustomed to a biennial album release. However, the band’s vocalist, Ryan Kirby, announced a strategic pivot, veering away from this tradition. Instead, the band is now focusing on more frequent music drops and carefully curated records, aligning with a growing trend among artists to favor singles and EPs over full-length albums. ‘Keeping Secrets’ is the first fruit of this new approach.

‘Keeping Secrets’: A Fusion of Old and New

The single is a harmonious blend of fresh elements and popular aspects of the band’s previous work. It touches on personal themes, reflecting the band’s commitment to producing music that resonates with their listeners on a deeper level. Kirby has shared the personal inspiration behind the single, revealing its central theme of vulnerability and openness. This theme was inspired by his adopted daughter’s struggles with revealing her true self to be fully loved.

Looking Ahead: The Metalcore Dropouts Tour

As ‘Keeping Secrets’ echoes through speakers worldwide, fans are eagerly anticipating the band’s upcoming ‘Metalcore Dropouts Tour’. Fit For A King will be co-headlining this tour with The Devil Wears Prada. Fellow bands Counterparts and AVOID will also be joining them. The tour kicks off on January 16 in Kansas City, culminating on February 24 in Minneapolis.