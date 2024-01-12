en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

First Volume of ‘Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Mobs’ Set for Global Release

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 11, 2024 at 10:35 pm EST
First Volume of ‘Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Mobs’ Set for Global Release

Seven Seas Entertainment has unveiled plans to launch the first volume of the much-anticipated light novel series, ‘Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Mobs’. This series, slated for release on April 9th, 2024, will be published under the company’s Airship imprint. The 280-page book comes with a retail price of $53.99, offering an immersive narrative experience to its readers.

Origins and Popularity of the Series

The series, natively known as ‘Otomege Sekai wa Mob ni Kibishii Sekai desu,’ is a masterful creation of the talented duo – writer Yomu Mishima and artist Moge Toi. Since its initial publication in 2017 through Micro Magazine in Japan, the series has gained considerable popularity. With a collection of twelve volumes currently available in Japan, the series continues to enthrall its fanbase as it still unfolds.

A Glimpse into the Storyline

‘Trapped in a Dating Sim: Otome Games Are Tough For Mobs’ narrates the intriguing journey of the protagonist, Leon. Reborn into the world of an otome game as a minor character, Leon aspires to lead a tranquil life. However, his plans are upended by Marie, another character who reincarnates with the intention of usurping the main character’s role and claiming all the love interests. Despite Leon’s efforts to counter Marie’s initial plot, he is left with an ominous suspicion that things might have taken a turn for the worse, paving the way for a captivating narrative.

Anticipation for the Upcoming Release

As the world prepares for the release of this fascinating series, both fans of the original Japanese version and new readers alike are eager to delve into the engrossing world that Mishima and Toi have created. This publication marks a significant milestone for Seven Seas Entertainment as they bring a beloved Japanese series to a global audience.

0
Arts & Entertainment Books Japan
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
4 mins ago
Ridley Scott's 'Exodus: Gods and Kings' Experiences Resurgence on Netflix
The 2014 film, “Exodus: Gods and Kings,” directed by acclaimed filmmaker Ridley Scott, has made a surprising comeback on the streaming giant, Netflix. Despite an initial lukewarm reception at its release, the biblical epic has now found its way into Netflix’s top 10, indicating a resurgence in its popularity. A Rocky Start Shortly after its
Ridley Scott's 'Exodus: Gods and Kings' Experiences Resurgence on Netflix
The Crown Prop Auction: A Chance to Own a Piece of Television History
12 mins ago
The Crown Prop Auction: A Chance to Own a Piece of Television History
Filipina Elisia Parmisano Breaks K-pop Barriers
17 mins ago
Filipina Elisia Parmisano Breaks K-pop Barriers
Louis D'Esposito to receive inaugural Renaissance Award at Russo Brothers' Event
4 mins ago
Louis D'Esposito to receive inaugural Renaissance Award at Russo Brothers' Event
Tohai Mahjong Anime Set to Raise the Stakes in 2024
5 mins ago
Tohai Mahjong Anime Set to Raise the Stakes in 2024
Frasha Makes a Musical Comeback with New Single 'Champopo'
7 mins ago
Frasha Makes a Musical Comeback with New Single 'Champopo'
Latest Headlines
World News
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
2 mins
NBA Veteran Tucker's Future Uncertain as Trade Deadline Nears
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
2 mins
Florida State Defeats North Carolina in a Thrilling College Basketball Showdown
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
2 mins
Bill Belichick's Era with New England Patriots Ends Amid Internal Discord
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
2 mins
Florida State Prevails in Intense College Basketball Showdown Against North Carolina
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
3 mins
New Hampshire Triumphs in Close Basketball Game Against Maine
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
7 mins
Juan Dominguez Joins Race for Maryland’s 3rd Congressional District Seat
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
8 mins
Idaho Vandals Women's Basketball Team: Gearing Up for Showdown with Eastern Washington Eagles
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
8 mins
Minakshi Mukherjee: The New Face of West Bengal's Left Politics
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
10 mins
Baguio City Authorities Undertake Water Testing in Response to Health Concerns
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
9 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
10 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
10 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
12 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
12 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
13 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
15 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
16 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app