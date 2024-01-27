First Look of Bobby Deol as Udhiran in 'Kanguva' Unveiled

On the occasion of his 55th birthday, the first look of actor Bobby Deol as Udhiran in the Tamil period action drama 'Kanguva' has been unveiled. The striking poster features Deol with antlers in his long hair, heterochromatic eyes, and a ribcage design over his vest, amidst a crowd of women. The poster was shared on social media platform X by Studio Green, the film's production house, with captions lauding the character's ruthless and powerful nature.

Bobby Deol's Transformation into Udhiran

Deol's transformation into the character Udhiran has been well-received, and his birthday was celebrated by co-actors and fans alike. Actor Suriya, who also appears to be associated with the film, extended his birthday wishes to Deol and applauded his transformation into Udhiran. Known for his dedication to his roles, Deol's new avatar has generated buzz and anticipation for the film among fans.

Production Wrap and Anticipation for 'Kanguva'

The film, which also stars Disha Patani, is directed by Siva and has wrapped up shooting, as revealed by Suriya's Instagram post. While the release date is yet to be announced, the anticipation for 'Kanguva' is high, due in part to its grand scale and intriguing story. The film had a minor hiccup during production when a rope camera fell on Suriya, causing a minor injury and a temporary halt in filming.

'Kanguva' - An Epic Awaited

'Kanguva' is set to be released in 10 languages, as per the announcement made last year through a teaser video that featured an eagle, a dog, and a masked warrior followed by an army. The film's title and multi-language release plan suggest an ambitious project aiming for a wide audience. As fans eagerly await the release date announcement, the anticipation and speculations surrounding 'Kanguva' continue to grow.