First Look at ‘Rust’ – A Tribute to Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

Rustic scenes, dust-laden characters, and gripping narratives are the hallmarks of the Western film ‘Rust’, whose first images have been released. Led by director Joel Souza and featuring actor Alec Baldwin, the film is a poignant reminder of the late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins’ talents and her successor, DP Bianca Cline’s, fitting tribute.

Resumption of Filming

The production of ‘Rust’ resumed in April 2023 at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana, following an 18-month hiatus caused by a tragic incident on the New Mexico set. Hutchins was fatally shot during rehearsals by a prop gun held by Baldwin, resulting in a pause in production. The film, which tells the story of a 13-year-old boy’s perilous journey to old Mexico with his estranged grandfather in 1880s Kansas, is now in full swing.

Behind the Scenes

Hutchins’ widower, Matthew Hutchins, has stepped in as the executive producer, lending a personal touch to the film’s production. The film is produced by Grant Hill, with safety officers Gary Jensen and Paul Jordan overseeing the new production, ensuring a tragedy like the one that cast a shadow on the initial filming never occurs again.

Legal Implications

Baldwin, initially charged with involuntary manslaughter, saw his charges dropped in April 2023. Meanwhile, Rust’s armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is currently facing charges and has pleaded not guilty. Her trial is set for February, adding a layer of suspense and anticipation to the film’s narrative.

The film ‘Rust’ is not just another Western flick but a testament to the talent of Halyna Hutchins, whose visual style and creativity will continue to inspire generations of cinematographers. It is also a stark reminder of the dangers that lurk behind the scenes in the entertainment industry, underlining the importance of safety measures and vigilance on set.