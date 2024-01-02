en English
Arts & Entertainment

First Fortnight Festival Celebrates Nollaig na mBan with a Focus on Women’s Mental Health

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:20 pm EST
First Fortnight Festival Celebrates Nollaig na mBan with a Focus on Women’s Mental Health

On January 6th, 2024, the First Fortnight Mental Health Art & Culture Festival, under the leadership of CEO Maria Fleming, will honor Nollaig na mBan, or Women’s Christmas. This uniquely Irish tradition, once a respite from household duties for women, has evolved into an opportunity for women to celebrate their bonds. The festival, spanning from January 5th to 14th, will host over 70 events with Nollaig na mBan as a centerpiece.

Women’s Mental Health at the Forefront

Starting the day’s trilogy of events is a lunchtime panel, where representatives from Mental Health Reform, Mental Health Ireland, and the National Women’s Council will discuss women’s mental health care in Ireland and potential enhancements. In the context of the festival, this panel stands as a symbol of the importance of mental health dialogues and the commitment to improving care.

‘The Sea and Me’ – Swimming as Therapy

The afternoon segment, titled ‘The Sea and Me’, introduces Claire Walsh and Ruth Fitzmaurice. They will share personal experiences about open water swimming and its therapeutic benefits for mental health. This event not only offers an alternative perspective on therapy but also underscores the healing power of nature.

A Musical Evening with Irish Women In Harmony

The evening culminates with performances by Irish Women In Harmony and insights from author Louise Nealon and mental health culture changer Barbara Brennan. These sessions provide a platform to discuss the critical role of connection for mental wellbeing while celebrating the strength and resilience of women. The First Fortnight festival aims to foster these connections, offering a space for shared experiences and mutual support.

All events will take place at the historic Smock Alley Theatre in Dublin, transforming the venue into a hub of mental health awareness and cultural celebration. The festival’s focus on women’s mental health, particularly during Nollaig na mBan, further emphasizes the need for accessible care and societal empathy.

Arts & Entertainment Ireland
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

