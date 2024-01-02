‘First Date’ Fans React to Change in Narrator: A Shift in Voice Sparks Debate

The television series ‘First Date’ returned to screens on January 2, with a fresh batch of daters and a new restaurant in Bath. However, as the series premiered, long-standing fans were quick to notice a significant alteration: the familiar voice of Brian Protheroe, who had been narrating since 2015, was replaced by a female voiceover. The change in narration sparked a flurry of reactions on social media platforms, with many expressing their dissatisfaction.

A Surprising Change in ‘First Date’

Brian Protheroe’s distinctive voice had become synonymous with the series over the years. His departure and the introduction of a female narrator took many viewers by surprise. Some fans questioned the decision, while others voiced their dislike outright. Nonetheless, there were those who, despite being hesitant about the new voice and other changes, including the show’s opening credits and logo, expressed their willingness to adapt over time due to their love for the show.

‘First Date’: A History of Change

‘First Date’ first aired in 2013 and has seen a few changes in its narrator over the years. However, Brian Protheroe’s tenure since 2015 had lent a sense of consistency to the series. The latest change in narration is another chapter in the series’ evolving identity, and it remains to be seen how it will be received in the long run.

Updates on ‘First Date’

In other news, popular First Dates barman Merlin Griffiths, has bravely shared his ongoing battle with the consequences of bowel cancer, despite being declared cancer-free in June 2023. His journey through chemotherapy, two operations to remove a tumor, and the life-changing implications of Low Anterior Resection Syndrome, further highlights the human stories behind the series.