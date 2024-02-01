Fire & Ice Festival: A Chilly Celebration of Art and Community at Alton Mill Arts Centre

The Alton Mill Arts Centre was transformed into a snowy spectacle this past weekend for the annual Fire & Ice Festival. Renowned for its live ice carving, the festival drew crowds despite frosty weather conditions and offered an array of attractions, reflecting the community's vibrant cultural engagement.

Festival Highlights: From Ice Carvings to Fire Sculptures

The festival was graced by various carvers, including Anthony Fenech, the festival's principal videographer and events coordinator for the arts centre. Fenech, an eight-time festival attendee, chiselled out a peace sign and expressed his admiration for the creativity and inspiration the Alton Mill Arts Centre provides. The outdoor activities were not limited to ice carvings; a snow slide, photo booth, bonfire, and blacksmith demonstrations added to the fun. Notably, a mesmerising fire sculpture by artist Paul Morin caught the eyes of many.

Indoor Extravaganza: ReLaunch 2024 and More

Inside the arts centre, the Headwaters Arts' exhibition ReLaunch 2024 showcased local art, including works by Nahid Azari, an artist, librarian, and nature enthusiast. Beyond the visual arts, the festival was bustling with a comedy show, concert, workshops, a vendor market, and even tarot card readings. The variety of attractions provided an inclusive experience, catering to a wide range of interests and tastes.

Supporting Local Artists: A Festival That Gives Back

This year, the festival's proceeds were donated to Headwaters Arts, reinforcing the event's commitment to supporting local artists. The festival's success in attracting a large turnout and offering an array of experiences underscores the community's active cultural participation and the dynamic role of the Alton Mill Arts Centre in fostering this spirit.