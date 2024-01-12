Finding Messiah Joins the Ranks of Nollywood’s Thriving Musical Genre; Funke Akindele’s Film Makes Box Office History

In what can be rightly termed a renaissance for musical dramas, the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, is set to welcome a new entrant – Finding Messiah. Helmed by Oscar Heman-Ackah, the film underlines the industry’s commitment to delivering diverse content that resonates with audiences worldwide. In recent years, Nollywood has made significant strides in the musical genre, creatively blending singing, dancing, and storytelling in a way that enthralls viewers.

Leading Lights in Nollywood’s Musical Genre

Three stand-out musical films have been instrumental in this surge of popularity for Nollywood musicals. Ayinla, a biographical drama about Apala music star Ayinla Omowura, was produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by Tunde Kelani. The film, which boasts a talented cast, grossed over N70 million at the Nigerian box office and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Another contender in the musical genre, Lara and the Beat, concluded its cinema run with a gross of ₦31 million. It, too, is now streaming on Netflix. Finally, Obara’m, which premiered on August 26, 2022, achieved a box office gross of ₦26.7 million and made its Netflix debut on June 16, 2023. The success of these films is a testament to the growing popularity of the genre and the expanding reach of Nollywood on global platforms like Netflix.

A Milestone for Nollywood

Adding to the triumphs of Nollywood, Funke Akindele’s latest movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ made history by surpassing the N1 billion mark in box office revenue. This achievement, made within just three weeks of its release, sets a new record as the first Nollywood movie to amass over N113 million during its opening weekend in cinemas. This accomplishment underscores the unwavering appeal and resilience of Nigerian cinema in the face of intense competition from international streaming platforms. Funke Akindele’s previous movie, ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ also raked in N650 million at the box office in 2022, further solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the Nigerian film industry.