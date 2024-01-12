en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Finding Messiah Joins the Ranks of Nollywood’s Thriving Musical Genre; Funke Akindele’s Film Makes Box Office History

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:12 am EST
Finding Messiah Joins the Ranks of Nollywood’s Thriving Musical Genre; Funke Akindele’s Film Makes Box Office History

In what can be rightly termed a renaissance for musical dramas, the Nigerian film industry, popularly known as Nollywood, is set to welcome a new entrant – Finding Messiah. Helmed by Oscar Heman-Ackah, the film underlines the industry’s commitment to delivering diverse content that resonates with audiences worldwide. In recent years, Nollywood has made significant strides in the musical genre, creatively blending singing, dancing, and storytelling in a way that enthralls viewers.

Leading Lights in Nollywood’s Musical Genre

Three stand-out musical films have been instrumental in this surge of popularity for Nollywood musicals. Ayinla, a biographical drama about Apala music star Ayinla Omowura, was produced by Jade Osiberu and directed by Tunde Kelani. The film, which boasts a talented cast, grossed over N70 million at the Nigerian box office and is now available for streaming on Netflix.

Another contender in the musical genre, Lara and the Beat, concluded its cinema run with a gross of ₦31 million. It, too, is now streaming on Netflix. Finally, Obara’m, which premiered on August 26, 2022, achieved a box office gross of ₦26.7 million and made its Netflix debut on June 16, 2023. The success of these films is a testament to the growing popularity of the genre and the expanding reach of Nollywood on global platforms like Netflix.

A Milestone for Nollywood

Adding to the triumphs of Nollywood, Funke Akindele’s latest movie ‘A Tribe Called Judah’ made history by surpassing the N1 billion mark in box office revenue. This achievement, made within just three weeks of its release, sets a new record as the first Nollywood movie to amass over N113 million during its opening weekend in cinemas. This accomplishment underscores the unwavering appeal and resilience of Nigerian cinema in the face of intense competition from international streaming platforms. Funke Akindele’s previous movie, ‘Battle on Buka Street,’ also raked in N650 million at the box office in 2022, further solidifying her position as a powerhouse in the Nigerian film industry.

0
Arts & Entertainment Music Nigeria
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Arts & Entertainment

See more
1 min ago
Southern Charm Reunion: Olivia Admits to Past Hookup with Thomas
During a recent Southern Charm reunion, a tempest of emotions and revelations hit the stage. Among the most shocking disclosures was Olivia admitting to an erstwhile incident of hooking up with former cast member, Thomas, popularly known as T-Rav, following an inebriated night post-college. This confession was precipitated by Taylor accusing Olivia of concealing the
Southern Charm Reunion: Olivia Admits to Past Hookup with Thomas
Jeffrey Wright Finds Personal Resonance in 'American Fiction'
13 mins ago
Jeffrey Wright Finds Personal Resonance in 'American Fiction'
Alexander Armstrong Steps into Rival Set for 'Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special'
14 mins ago
Alexander Armstrong Steps into Rival Set for 'Beat The Chasers Celebrity Special'
Julia Roberts on Aging Gracefully: The Secret is Love
3 mins ago
Julia Roberts on Aging Gracefully: The Secret is Love
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee: A Love Story Etching Towards Matrimony
8 mins ago
Prateik Babbar and Priya Banerjee: A Love Story Etching Towards Matrimony
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
8 mins ago
Emma Stone's Surprising Appearance at Phoenix Suns Game Coincides with Significant Victory
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
1 min
UFC Veterans Arlovski and Miller Continue Historic Careers, Set New Records
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
4 mins
West Fargo City Commission Votes Against Assessment District, Residents Exempt from Special Assessments
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
5 mins
NFL Playoff Excitement Builds Among Fans as Bills, Browns, and Steelers Prepare for Pivotal Games
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
5 mins
Maplewood Triumphs Over Saegertown in Region 2 Girls Basketball Match
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
5 mins
Prairie Pride and Perseverance: Kevin Cheveldayoff on the Winnipeg Jets' Mid-Season Triumph
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
5 mins
Munster Braces for Champions Cup Showdown against Toulon Post Recent Setback
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
6 mins
Bhuvneshwar Kumar Marks Triumphant Return To First-Class Cricket with Five-Wicket Haul
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
7 mins
Kettering General Hospital Redevelopment: A Paradigm Shift in UK's Healthcare Infrastructure
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
7 mins
Racial Disparities in Stroke Incidence: Personal Stories Reflect a Broader Health Crisis
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
2 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
3 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
3 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
4 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
4 hours
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
5 hours
Chicago Suburb Braces for Major Winter Storm: Schaumburg Readies for 10-Inch Snowfall
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
5 hours
Father of Missing Haleigh Cummings Battles New Charges
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
5 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES
5 hours
Mercedes-Benz EQG Unveils Spectacular 'Tank Turn' Capability at CES

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app