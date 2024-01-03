en English
Arts & Entertainment

Final Trailer for Mean Girls Musical Adaptation Released

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:12 am EST
The final trailer for the highly anticipated musical adaptation of the cult classic Mean Girls is now out, offering a glimpse into the vibrant song and dance sequences that the film promises to deliver. The preview introduces a blend of new and familiar faces, with the naïve Principal Duvall (Tim Meadows) and the fresh-faced student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) sharing screen time with the formidable Plastics leader Regina George (Renee Rapp), who makes a striking entrance.

Peek into the High School Drama

The trailer offers a montage of scenes, including a rhythmic locker drumming sequence, a health class led by Coach Carr (Jon Hamm), and a fast-paced dance break. It also teases the soundtrack with Megan Thee Stallion and Rapp’s catchy tune ‘Not My Fault’ playing in the background. Pivotal plot points, such as the infamous ‘burn book’ scandal and the character of the ‘cool mom’ Mrs. George (Busy Philipps), are also hinted at.

A Stellar Cast

The film boasts a star-studded cast, including Bebe Wood, Avantika, Chris Briney, Auli’i Cravalho, and Jaquel Spivey. The film is set to release in theaters on January 12, rejuvenating the classic Mean Girls tale with a musical twist.

The Broadway Roots

The final trailer firmly establishes the Broadway roots of the production, featuring musical performances from the main characters and retaining the classic catty and revengeful elements of the original Mean Girls movie. The film includes music from executive producer Jeff Richmond, who also penned the music for the Mean Girls stage musical. The incorporation of modern technology such as TikTok and Snapchat, as seen in the first official trailer released in November, provides a refreshing update to the story.

The musical adaptation of Mean Girls, set to hit the big screens on January 12, is a re-imagined take on the original 2004 film. The final trailer suggests that the film leans more towards a remake rather than a Broadway adaptation, possibly in response to the recent box office disappointments of other musicals. However, the success of musical releases during the 2023 holiday season hints at a potential revival of audience interest in the genre.

Arts & Entertainment Music
