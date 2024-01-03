en English
Arts & Entertainment

Final Trailer for Mean Girls Movie Musical Unveiled: A Fresh Take on High School Politics

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:33 am EST
Final Trailer for Mean Girls Movie Musical Unveiled: A Fresh Take on High School Politics

The final trailer for the highly-anticipated Mean Girls movie musical has been unveiled, blending elements of the treasured 2004 teen comedy and the hit 2018 Broadway show. The film, set to hit the big screens on January 12, is an exciting adaptation that introduces audiences to a fresh take on a classic tale of high school politics and popularity.

Captivating Characters & Plot

Principal Duvall, portrayed by Tim Meadows, discovers the scandalous Burn Book, a notorious creation of the Plastics, the elite clique led by Regina George, enacted by Rene Rapp. The trailer teases several critical moments, including Duvall’s shocked reactions to the scandalous entries in the book. The new girl Cady, played by Angourie Rice, is seen plotting with her friends Damian (Jaquel Spivey) and Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) to dethrone Regina’s rule.

Star-Studded Cast

Other prominent appearances include Jon Hamm as Coach Carr, offering cautionary advice on teenage hormones, and Busy Phillips as Regina’s mother, providing her wisdom on various adolescent issues. The story, adapted from Rosalind Wiseman’s 2002 book ‘Queen Bees and Wannabes’, is a compelling narrative centering on Cady’s experience navigating the intricate social hierarchy of her new high school.

Final Revelations from the Trailer

The final trailer showcases musical numbers, dance breaks, and the cast’s stellar performances. Co-directed by Samantha Jayne and Arturo Perez Jr., with music from executive producer Jeff Richmond, the film promises a refreshing update to the original story, including the integration of modern technology like TikTok and Snapchat. The Mean Girls movie musical trailer highlights the profound impact of the Burn Book on each character’s life, sparking anticipation for the theatrical release.

Arts & Entertainment United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

